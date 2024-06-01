Vaiyapuri Gopalsamy better known as Vaiko, is an Indian politician. He is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu. He is the founder and General Secretary of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), a political party active primarily in Tamil Nadu. He was earlier elected to the Lok Sabha from Sivakasi, Tami Nadu.

Vaiko's political journey began with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), where he was a close associate of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. Karunanidhi. He entered the Rajya Sabha in 1978 and has served three terms in the Upper House. He has also been elected to the Lok Sabha twice. Vaiko's passionate speeches in Parliament have earned him the title "Lion Of Parliament".

One of Vaiko's significant achievements is his leadership in the fight against the imposition of Hindi on Tamil-speaking people. He has been a stalwart in anti-Hindi agitations, advocating for the protection of Tamil language rights and cultural identity.

Vaiko was known as the ‘Lion of Parliament’ due to his vociferous speeches in Parliament. Vaiko protested against Kerala’s demand for a new dam at Mullaperivar and proposed the building of dams in Pambar and Siruvani. Vaiko also supported the national interlinking of rivers and the Sethusamudram Shipping Canal Project. Vaiko filed a Public Interest Litigation in Madras High Court requesting the closure of the copper smelting plant of Sterlite Industries in Tuticorin which did not follow the waste management procedures correctly leading to the closure of the plant.

In addition to his domestic political activities, Vaiko has been actively involved in advocating for the rights of Tamils in Sri Lanka. He has been a staunch supporter of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and their struggle for a separate Tamil Eelam country. His support for the Tamil cause in Sri Lanka has been both controversial and steadfast.

He founded the Marumalarchi Blood Donors' Club and has organized numerous medical camps and engagement programs in rural areas.