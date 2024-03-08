LS Polls: DMK Allots One Seat To Ally MDMK

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Friday allotted one seat to ally MDMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

MDMK founder Vaiko told reporters that while the seat-sharing deal has been clinched, the lone constituency from where his party would contest will be announced later.

The seat-sharing deal was finalised and signed by DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin and himself, Vaiko said, adding that they were "satisfied" with the arrangement.