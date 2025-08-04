The 'Custodial Death' Of Aftab Ansari And Others In Jharkhand

Jalil, a 50-year-old box maker, was picked up by Lower Bazaar police in August 2018 on suspicion of gambling (matka). He and several others were held overnight. When Nurjahan went to see him the next morning, she was told he had been sent to jail. On the third day, just after Eid, policemen came to her home saying Jalil had fallen sick in jail. They asked her to come along but first made her sign a paper. “In panic, I signed. Then they told me my husband was dead,” she said. “He had no medical conditions—no blood pressure, diabetes, or heart problems. He was healthy and ran our household. The police beat him severely in custody, and that’s what killed him.”