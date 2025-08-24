India Achieves Milestone With Maiden Flight Test Of Indigenous Integrated Air Defense Weapon System

- India has successfully conducted the maiden flight test of its Integrated Air Defense Weapon System
- The system demonstrated remarkable operational integration
- Defense Minister Rajnath Singh took to X to laud the feat
India has successfully conducted the maiden flight test of its Integrated Air Defense Weapon System (IADWS) off the coast of Odisha, marking a groundbreaking leap in its defence capabilities, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) confirmed today.
During the trial, the system demonstrated remarkable operational integration. It simultaneously engaged and neutralized diverse aerial threats, including two high-speed fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle targets and a multi-copter drone. Performance evaluation—conducted via range instrumentation at Chandipur’s Integrated Test Range—confirmed flawless execution across all subsystems, including radar, missile systems, communication links, and the centralized command and control framework.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh took to X to laud the feat: “I congratulate DRDO, India Armed Forces and Industry for successful development of IADWS. This unique flight-test has established the multi-layered air-defense capability of our country and is going to strengthen area defense for important facilities against enemy aerial threats.”
Media observers and defense analysts have described the success of IADWS as a pivotal moment in India’s journey toward self-reliant defense infrastructure The trial highlights a robust, homegrown, multi-layered air defense shield that combines kinetic and futuristic laser technology.
Moreover, the test appears to be a tangible outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mission Sudarshan Chakra initiative, unveiled on Independence Day, aiming to establish an entirely indigenous air-defense architecture by 2035.
The successful maiden flight of IADWS underscores India's growing prowess in defense research and development. With the integration of QRSAM, VSHORADS, and laser-based DEW under a unified command-and-control mechanism, the system represents a sophisticated and layered defense capability poised to protect vital assets from a broad spectrum of aerial threats.