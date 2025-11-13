Air India Toronto-Delhi Flight Lands Safely After Mid-Air Bomb Threat

Security agencies declare threat to AI188 “non-specific”; all passengers and crew safe after thorough checks in Delhi.

Air India flights received bomb threats on Thursday
Air India flights received bomb threats
  • Delhi Police received a bomb threat message for Air India flight AI188 from Toronto while it was mid-air, about four hours from Delhi.

  • The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee at the Delhi airport deemed the alert “non-specific” after reviewing the message.

  • The Boeing 777 landed safely around 3:40 pm, with all passengers and crew disembarking safely before mandatory security checks.

Authorities on Thursday received a bomb threat message for an Air India flight when it was flying from Toronto to Delhi, and later, the flight landed safely in the national capital, according to sources.

In the morning, Delhi Police received a message claiming bomb threat for the flight AI188. Subsequently, the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was constituted at the Delhi airport, and it was assessed that the threat was "non-specific", the sources told PTI.

The message was received at around 11.30 am when the flight, operated with a Boeing 777 aircraft, was mid-air and was little over four hours away from Delhi, the sources said.

When contacted, an Air India spokesperson said a security alert was communicated regarding the flight AI188 during its cruise from Toronto to Delhi on Thursday.

Air India - Getty Images
IGI Airport Bomb Threat Hoax Follows Delhi Red Fort Blast

BY PTI

"On board crew carried out all the laid down security drills, keeping passenger safety & security as top priority. The flight has landed safely at Delhi and has been parked for the mandatory security checks by the security as per the protocol," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson also said that all passengers and crew have disembarked safely.

The flight landed at the Delhi airport at around 3.40 pm.

The duration of the Toronto-Delhi flight, operated with a Boeing 777 aircraft, was a little over 15 hours, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com. 

This comes just a day after the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport received a bomb threat via email. The threat was declared a hoax with no suspicious items found. The incident occurred two days after a car bomb explosion near Red Fort Metro Station on November 10, 2025, which killed 13 people and injured over 20, leading to a high alert across Delhi.

