Flyer Accused Of Misbehaving With Air Hostess On Dubai-Hyderabad Flight

According to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police outpost, the man, identified only by his initials in reports, was seated in economy class and appeared intoxicated, having consumed alcohol during the journey. As the attendant served meals, he allegedly made obscene remarks and inappropriately touched her arm and waist, prompting her to alert the captain mid-flight. The crew noticed his erratic behavior and kept him under watch until touchdown, after which ground staff were informed, leading to his swift handover to authorities.