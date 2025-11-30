Flyer Accused Of Misbehaving With Air Hostess On Dubai-Hyderabad Flight

A Kerala-based software engineer in his 30s is remanded in judicial custody after allegedly groping a female cabin crew member and leaving an obscene note on an Air India flight, highlighting rising concerns over in-flight harassment amid alcohol-fueled disruptions.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Air India Flight
Air India Flight Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Kerala software engineer allegedly gropes attendant, makes obscene remarks on Air India Dubai-Hyderabad flight

  • Detained at RGIA upon landing remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

  • Air India vows zero tolerancehighlights rising mid-air harassment amid 200+ cases in 2025.

A software employee from Kerala was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly misbehaving with a female flight attendant on board an Air India flight from Dubai to Hyderabad, police said on Sunday, November 30. The incident, which occurred during the flight on Friday, November 28, led to the accused being detained upon landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, following a formal complaint from the airline's cabin crew.

According to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police outpost, the man, identified only by his initials in reports, was seated in economy class and appeared intoxicated, having consumed alcohol during the journey. As the attendant served meals, he allegedly made obscene remarks and inappropriately touched her arm and waist, prompting her to alert the captain mid-flight. The crew noticed his erratic behavior and kept him under watch until touchdown, after which ground staff were informed, leading to his swift handover to authorities.

A case was registered under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with other relevant provisions, based on the attendant's detailed statement. The accused was produced before a local magistrate on Saturday and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody, with police probing potential prior offenses or patterns of similar conduct. Inspector S. Kanakaiah of the RGIA outpost confirmed the arrest, noting that the airline's cooperation expedited the process and emphasizing zero tolerance for such acts that compromise passenger and crew safety.

Air India, in a statement, condemned the behavior as "unacceptable" and reiterated its strict policy against harassment, including immediate bans on offenders and support for affected staff through counseling. The incident adds to a growing tally of in-flight misconduct cases in India, with aviation authorities reporting over 200 such complaints in 2025 alone, often linked to alcohol service, prompting calls for stricter pre-boarding checks and enhanced crew training

