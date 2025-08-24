I Have Been Widely Criticised For The Said Judgment From People Belonging To My Own Community: Says CJI Gavai

“What is contemplated is that an unequal treatment to unequals so that they become equal, is what our Constitution promises. And therefore, by putting a child of a labourer residing in a village and a child of a chief secretary residing in Mumbai and studying in the best of the schools and the best of facilities, my view was that it hits at the very basic concept of equality, and fortunately, my view is supported by three other Honourable judges of the SC,” the CJI said.