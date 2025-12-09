Lawyer Who Threw Shoe At CJI Thrashed At Delhi Court

71-year-old advocate Rakesh Kishore, suspended for hurling a shoe at ex-CJI BR Gavai in October over perceived insults to Sanatan Dharma, was assaulted with slippers by unidentified lawyers at Karkardooma Court complex.

Attackers, including a young advocate aged 35-40, reportedly justified the assault as retaliation for the CJI incident, with Kishore claiming a mob of 100-150.

No FIR filed yet, mirroring leniency after his Supreme Court outburst.

In a dramatic twist of retribution, suspended advocate Rakesh Kishore – the 71-year-old lawyer who hurled a shoe at then Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai in the Supreme Court on October 6 – was assaulted with slippers by a group of lawyers inside the Karkardooma Court complex on Monday afternoon.

The attack took place around 1 PM near the court canteen when Kishore, accompanied by a junior, had come to attend a hearing in an old case.

Eyewitnesses and a widely circulated 42-second video show at least four to five advocates surrounding Kishore, raining slippers on him while he tried to shield himself with his hands. Even as blows landed, the elderly lawyer kept shouting, “Sanatan Dharma ki jai ho!” and “Jai Shri Ram!”

One of the attackers, described as a 35–40-year-old advocate, was heard saying, “You threw a shoe at the CJI, now taste this!”

Kishore later told reporters outside the court complex: “Today 100–150 people from the opposition gheraoed us. They attacked me with chappals because I raised my voice for Sanatan Dharma. I am ready to be beaten a thousand times but will not tolerate insult to my faith.”

Court security personnel and Delhi Police constables posted at Karkardooma rushed to the spot and escorted Kishore and his companion to safety. No one has been arrested so far and no FIR has been registered, police sources said.