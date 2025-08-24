Uttarakhand CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Aid, Treatment Support For Disaster-Hit Families

CM also assured that injured individuals would receive prompt medical care and urged authorities to expedite all eligible assistance under disaster relief norms.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Uttarakhand CM Dhami interacting with locals after the disaster Photo: File photo
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today reaffirmed his government’s commitment to supporting families affected by the recent Himalayan disasters in Dharali, Tharali, and Syanachatti.

After reviewing daily updates from the state’s Disaster Management Secretary, Vinod Kumar Suman, and the District Magistrate of Chamoli, Dr. Sandeep Tiwari, Dhami pledged immediate relief including Rs 5 lakh grants for families whose homes were damaged or destroyed, as well as for the next of kin of the deceased. He also assured that injured individuals would receive prompt medical care and urged authorities to expedite all eligible assistance under disaster relief norms.

In addition to financial aid, Dhami directed the provision of essential support services—food, children's milk, medicines, bedding, and sanitation facilities—at relief camps, underlining the importance of urgent and compassionate action at all levels.

Commending the swift response by local administration, he stressed the need for long-term mitigation measures. Dhami called for dredging or channelisation of river systems prone to sudden flooding and instructed an immediate evaluation of rising river levels linked to insufficient dredging.

To study the root causes of such events, he ordered the formation of a high-level scientific task force. This group, comprising experts from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Indian Institute of Technology, and the National Remote Sensing Centre, will conduct a detailed study. Moreover, Dhami intends to urge the central government to commission similar research across other Himalayan states.

Days earlier, following widespread public protests, Dhami had mobilized relief measures.

Rs 5 lakh compensation for families who lost homes and livelihoods, and for relatives of the deceased. Formation of a three-member committee led by the Revenue Secretary to develop long-term rehabilitation and livelihood strategies, with a preliminary report due within a week.

Deployment of essential supplies—food, clothing, and emergency lighting—to relief camps. Restoration of electricity, mobile connectivity, and road access, including activation of a power facility by UREDA and repair efforts by UPCL. Government provision of six months of rations to affected households.

The state also sanctioned Rs 20 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund to support rescue and relief efforts in Dharali, which was devastated by flash floods.

On the ground, relief operations have been ongoing with both state and central involvement. Key agencies including the Indian Army, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, and local police are working “on a war footing” to assist survivors. Helicopters, temporary bridges and medical teams have been deployed, while the Prime Minister has affirmed continued central support.

