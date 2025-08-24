Uttarakhand CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Aid, Treatment Support For Disaster-Hit Families

After reviewing daily updates from the state’s Disaster Management Secretary, Vinod Kumar Suman, and the District Magistrate of Chamoli, Dr. Sandeep Tiwari, Dhami pledged immediate relief including Rs 5 lakh grants for families whose homes were damaged or destroyed, as well as for the next of kin of the deceased. He also assured that injured individuals would receive prompt medical care and urged authorities to expedite all eligible assistance under disaster relief norms.