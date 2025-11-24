Chilli Spray at Air Pollution Protest Near India Gate Leaves Police Injured

Demonstrators demanding long-term solutions to Delhi’s 'serious' air quality crisis allegedly used chilli spray on police after refusing to clear the C-Hexagon stretch, officials said.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Police detain activists during the protest on Sunday
Police detain activists during the protest on Sunday | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A protest over Delhi’s worsening air pollution turned violent when some demonstrators allegedly attacked police with chilli spray.

  • The Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air accused the government of relying on “cosmetic measures” instead of tackling underlying pollution drivers.

  • Police said several officers were injured during the scuffle and legal action is being initiated against those responsible.

On Sunday, a protest over growing air pollution levels in the nation's capital near India Gate became confrontational after some protesters allegedly sprayed police officers with chilli spray as they were being evacuated, according to officials.

In a statement, the Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air stated that the city's deteriorating air quality had become a "serious risk" to public health and accused the government of ignoring the underlying causes of pollution.

Delhi NCR Pollution Crisis: GRAP Stage IV Measures Implemented Under Stage III as AQI Hits 360-370

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

It also claimed that instead of finding long-term solutions to address the problem, the government focusses on "cosmetic measures" such water sprinklers, cloud seeding, and spraying close to Air Quality Index (AQI) stations, while the air quality has remained in the "severe" category.

The group said, "When the state makes the air itself poisonous, it becomes necessary for people to unite and raise their voices for their own survival." According to a senior police officer the protesters had gathered close to the C-Hexagon and were told that their demonstration at that location was obstructing ambulances and medical personnel trying to pass through.

"We tried to explain to them that emergency vehicles were stuck and needed clear access, but they refused to move. The situation then turned into a scuffle, and some protesters used chilli powder on our personnel, which is unusual and rare," the officer said.

The police personnel at the spot sensed the situation could escalate to a scuffle and advised the protesters to step back.

"They refused, broke the barricade, came onto the road, and sat there. When our teams were trying to remove them, some of the protestors attacked police personnel using chilli spray. Three to four personnel sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment," the officer said.

"This was very unusual. For the first time, protestors used pepper spray on officers managing traffic and law and order," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla told PTI.

"A few of our officers were sprayed in the eyes and face and are currently receiving treatment at RML Hospital. Legal action is being taken in this regard," he said.

Officials declared that anyone responsible will face legal repercussions.

In its statement, the group asserted that the country's existing growth paradigm, which includes mining operations, forest removal, and infrastructure expansion in vulnerable areas, has led to pollution, community relocation, and frequent extreme weather occurrences.

It said that the government "responds with suppression" when individuals voice concerns, and that activists are subject to limitations, detentions, and attempts to stifle dissent.

Published At:
