Supreme Court Directs Uttarakhand HC to Decide on Maa Chandi Devi Temple Sevayat’s Plea

The Uttarakhand High Court was instructed by the Supreme Court on Tuesday to rule on the "sevayat" of the Maa Chandi Devi Temple in Haridwar, which is seeking a stay of an order requiring the Badri Kedar Temple Committee to designate a receiver to supervise the temple's administration.
A "sevayat" is a priest who actively participates in the day-to-day operations and administration of a temple.
The District Magistrate (DM) of Haridwar was ordered by a bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and S.V. N. Bhatti to provide a report on whether the temple administration was mismanaged.
The matter was postponed for six weeks after the top court requested that the DM provide a report to the high court in order to dispose of the plea.
Through counsel Ashwani Dubey, Mahant Bhawani Nandan Giri filed a case in the top court, arguing that the committee should have authority over the temple despite the lack of supporting documentation.
The appeal contended that the directive was issued despite the existence of a panel that was established in 2012 and included the senior superintendent of police of Haridwar and the DM.
Additionally, the petitioner contended that the order designating the receiver was issued during an accused person's anticipatory bail plea hearing in a criminal case.
It was claimed that the petitioner's descendants had been running and caring for the Maa Chandi Devi Temple as "sevayat" since Jagadguru Sri Adi Shankaracharya established it in the eighth century.
The petition asserted that the committee consisting of the DM and the SSP had never received a complaint or raised the issue of mismanagement or misappropriation.
"The high court passed directions which are arbitrary, illegal and perverse and outside the pleadings and without any specific relief, that too in violation of the principle of natural justice as the petitioner, who is the sevayat/chief trustee, was not heard," continued the plea.
Additionally, the petitioner accused the high court of failing to provide instructions and a notice.
