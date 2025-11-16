Rohini Acharya Says She Was Accused Of Donating A 'Bad' Kidney To Lalu Prasad For Money And Ticket

Rohini Acharya claimed she was “driven out of my home”, subjected to abuse, and even had “a slipper… picked up to hurl at me”, leading her to leave in distress and disown her family.

Lalu Prasad Yadav with Rabri Devi and daughter Rohini Acharya, representational image | Photo: PTI
  • Rohini Acharya alleged that associates of her brother Tejashwi Yadav accused her of donating a “bad” kidney to their father “in exchange for crores of rupees and a party ticket”, prompting her to announce she was quitting politics.

  • Acharya also criticised Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, accusing them of dominating party decisions and ignoring grassroots feedback,

  • Reportedly, tensions in the RJD reportedly escalated after the party’s poor election performance.

RJD president Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya on Sunday accused associates of her brother Tejashwi Yadav of alleging that she had donated a “bad” kidney to her father “in exchange for crores of rupees and a party ticket”.

Acharya expressed her anguish in a series of posts on X, a day after declaring that she was “quitting politics and disowning my family” and claiming that she had been “driven out of my home” by Tejashwi, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav, and Rameez, a long-time friend from her brother’s cricketing days.

“Yesterday abuses were heaped on me and I was accused of donating my bad kidney to my father, and that too in exchange for crores of rupees and a party ticket”, said Acharya, who contested the Saran Lok Sabha seat in last year’s general elections.

In a pointed remark aimed at Tejashwi and Sanjay Yadav, she said, “I would tell all married women never to do anything to save their parents, and if they have a brother, they should ask him to donate his own kidney or ask his Haryanavi friend to do so”.

Lalu Prasad Yadav with Rabri Devi and daughter Rohini Acharya, representational image
She went on to say, “I committed a sin by donating my kidney without seeking the approval of my husband or in-laws or thinking of my three children... may no daughter meet the fate of Rahini”. Acharya, who has been based in Singapore, donated her kidney to her father there three years ago.

In another post, she alleged that despite being “a married woman and a mother”, she had been subjected to abuse and that “a slipper was picked up to hurl at me”, prompting her to “leave my home, amid sobs, abandoning my parents and sisters”.

“I have been made an orphan. May no household give birth to a daughter and a sister with a fate like that of Rohini”, she added.

On Saturday, before boarding a flight to Delhi, Acharya suggested to journalists that tensions escalated after she pressed for accountability following the party’s poor performance in the recent assembly elections, in which the RJD secured only 25 of the 243 seats.

She also criticised “Sanjay and Rameez”, describing them as self-styled strategists like “Chanakya” who ignored feedback from grassroots workers.

Little is publicly known about Rameez, except that he is from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh and is the son-in-law of former MP Rizwan Zaheer. Acharya amplified a social media post portraying Rameez as “a gangster with a criminal bent of mind, a murder accused who works for Sanjay Yadav”.

Zaheer, associated with the Samajwadi Party, is currently lodged in a Uttar Pradesh jail in connection with a murder case.

(with PTI inputs)

