Case Filed After Labourer Falls Into Open Manhole in Rohini

Another worker, Budhan Das, also known as Suraj, 33, told police during the investigation that he and Rai had consumed alcohol on Monday night and were heading back to their jhuggi at 7:30 p.m. when Rai stumbled and fell into the open manhole.



Das did not report the occurrence to anyone for the entire night, according to the police, and only informed Hussain the following afternoon.



The body was recovered from the manhole by a Begumpur Police Station squad assisted by the fire department.