Case Filed After Labourer Falls Into Open Manhole in Rohini

A 32-year-old labourer, Birju Kumar Rai, was found dead after allegedly falling into an open manhole in Rohini’s Sector-32.
Police have registered a case under BNS sections 285 and 106 for death by negligence.
Witness statements are being recorded and CCTV footage is being examined as part of the investigation.
Police have filed a case of death by negligence in connection with the demise of a labourer who fell into an open manhole in the city's Begumpur area a day ago, an officer said on Wednesday.
According to the official, a case has been filed at Begumpur Police Station under sections 285 (risk or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The body of 32-year-old Birju Kumar Rai was removed from a manhole on undeveloped DDA property in Sector-32, Rohini, on Tuesday.
At 2:36 pm that same day, the fall was reported to the police.
Police said that Amir Hussain, the caller, informed them that Rai had not been seen since Monday night.
Another worker, Budhan Das, also known as Suraj, 33, told police during the investigation that he and Rai had consumed alcohol on Monday night and were heading back to their jhuggi at 7:30 p.m. when Rai stumbled and fell into the open manhole.
Das did not report the occurrence to anyone for the entire night, according to the police, and only informed Hussain the following afternoon.
The body was recovered from the manhole by a Begumpur Police Station squad assisted by the fire department.
The police said statements of witnesses are being recorded and CCTV footage is being examined as part of the probe.