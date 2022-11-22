Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bombay HC Terms Open Manholes As Death Traps, And Directs BMC To Cover Them

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday took serious note of open manholes in the city terming them as "death traps", and directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to cover these up immediately.  

Bombay High Court
Bombay High Court File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 8:20 pm

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday took serious note of open manholes in the city terming them as "death traps", and directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to cover these up immediately.  

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja was hearing petitions raising concerns over potholes on city roads causing accidents.

On Tuesday, advocate Ruju Thakker, representing one of the petitioners, pointed out that there were around 300 open manholes on the service road of the Eastern Express Highway.

Though several complaints had been lodged with the authorities, not a single manhole has been covered, she claimed.

The bench then asked the BMC's counsel Anil Sakhare to verify if this was true.

The court said it wants all the open manholes covered by November 28 and directed the civic body to submit a compliance report on December 1.

Thakker further cited a recent incident where a woman fell into an open manhole at Vasai and died.

Advocate Swati Sagwekar appearing for the Vasai Virar Corporation then said that only a few manholes were open and these were less than three feet deep.

Related stories

SC Dismisses Plea To Rename Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court Orders Demolition At Union Minister Narayan Rane's Bungalow

Bombay High Court Refuses Urgent Hearing Of Pleas Against Renaming Of Aurangabad And Osmanabad

To this, Chief Justice Datta remarked, "So three feet open manholes are not death traps?"

"Even if one does not die, people may fracture themselves," the court said.

Tags

National Bombay High Court Death Traps Eastern Express Highway Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Surrounding Manhole Civic Body Vasai Virar Corporation Vasai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

In Pictures: Aftermath Of Indonesia Earthquake That Killed 46, Injured 700

In Pictures: Aftermath Of Indonesia Earthquake That Killed 46, Injured 700

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far