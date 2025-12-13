Ashes 2025-26: England's Security Staff Spars With Aussie Media Ahead Of Do-Or-Die 3rd Test

Ben Stokes and Rob Key confront Australian media in Adelaide airport
England's security staff had a clash earlier with Channel 7 reporters
Ahead of the all important 3rd Test in the 2025-26 Ashes, England players caught in an unwanted altercation with Australian media upon their landing on the Adelaide airport.
The Three Lions will be taking the field in three days' time with an aim to claim their first victory after losing both of the previous matches.
Once they touched down to the airport, England captain Ben Stokes and Rob Key bashed a journalist for getting too close and asking for an interview before security intervention.
This was the second time that the English team were involved in a rift with Australian media.
Before their loss in the 2nd Test at the Gabba, they were first caught in a bit of a heat when their security staff started to get physical with a media personnel.
Channel 7 reporters and their camera crew were in there in the Brisbane airport to cover England's landing but one of their security guard took things rather aggressively.
The guard appeared to be pushing one cameraman from one terminal to another with the former also getting hold of the camera. The incident sparked furthermore media attention and their poor results on the field made them subject to more criticism.
Following the incident, the English camp asked their security staff to not go physical with the reporters and treat them rather lightly.
The visitors had drove down to the airport from Nusa, where they enjoyed a mid series break.
Cricket Australia's Directive On Media Coverage While In Transit
Before the series, Cricket Australia clearly stated in a directive that players will not be available for interviews or media engagements while in transit.
"The Australian and England teams will not be available for interview while in transit between matches during the NRMA Ashes series. All airport, hotel and transit is vision only, to be captured from a respectful distance."
Channel 7 clarified that their reports were extremely professional respectful, maintaining a fair distance from the players.