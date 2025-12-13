Arunachal Truck Crash: 17 Bodies Recovered from Anjaw Gorge

NDRF-Army teams battle treacherous terrain as search continues for missing labourer.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arunachal Truck Crash: 17 Bodies Recovered from Anjaw Gorge
Arunachal Truck Crash: 17 Bodies Recovered from Anjaw Gorge File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Eleven more bodies recovered on Saturday, taking the toll to 17.

  • Rescue operations hampered by deep gorge and poor visibility.

  • One person still missing; search to resume on Sunday.

Eleven more bodies were retrieved on Saturday from the deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district, where a mini-truck on which 22 labourers from Assam were travelling fell, an official said.

With this, 17 bodies have been recovered from the accident site, Anjaw's deputy commissioner Milo Kojin said.

He said three more bodies will be brought out on Sunday.

The incident happened on the Hayuliang–Chaglagam Road in Anjaw district. - AP; Representative image
21 From Assam Die In Arunachal Gorge Tragedy; 14 Dead, Seven Missing

BY Outlook News Desk

The operation, being conducted by a joint team of the NDRF and Army, resumed at 6 am.

"The retrieval process was extremely difficult because of the treacherous terrain, and the gorge is very deep," Kojin said.

The operation was suspended around 4 pm due to low visibility and will be resumed on Sunday morning, he said.

"One person is still missing, and a search operation will be carried out tomorrow," he added.

The accident happened on the evening of December 8, around 40 km from Hayuliang towards Chaglagam in the district. On the evening of December 10, one survivor managed to climb out of the gorge and reach a nearby Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) labour camp, following which the authorities were alerted.

Related Content
Related Content

Six bodies were recovered from the gorge on Friday and handed over to their families on Saturday.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Auction: Why Overseas Players Can’t Earn More Than INR 18 Crore - Explained

  2. Women's Big Bash League Final: Hobart Hurricanes Crush Perth Scorchers By Eight Wickets, Lift First-Ever Title

  3. IND Vs SA, 3rd T20I Preview: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav In Focus As Action Shifts To Dharamsala

  4. South Africa Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Women's ODI: RSA-W Chasing IRE-W's 210-Run Target In 47-Over Contest

  5. ICC–JioStar Media Rights Rumours Debunked: Full Official Statement Released

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India’s Sanitation Crisis Is A Caste Crisis We Refuse To Acknowledge

  2. Kerala After Bengal: Is the Left’s Shift Reinvention or a Neoliberal Turn?

  3. Left’s Caste Blind Spot: Ambedkar And His Criticism of The Circle Of 'Brahmin Boys'

  4. Muslim Women and the Left: Confronting New Realities

  5. Forgotten By The Left — How Muslim Organisers Built Labour Movements And Were Written Out

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal Government Says Gen Z Protests Cost Economy $586 Million

  2. Iran Is A 'State Uneasy About The Depth Of Social Change It Is Confronting': Fatemeh Aman

  3. Beyond COP30: Climate Action in the Subnational

  4. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  5. Thailand-Cambodia: Fighting Continues For Fifth Day

Latest Stories

  1. Lovesong And Lament: A Review Of Anuradha Roy's Called By the Hills

  2. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  3. Unmuting Caste: Homebound And The Films That Refuse To Whisper Anymore

  4. UK Govt Features UCC, Land Law Changes In Four-Year Report Released By CM Dhami

  5. Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Vote Counting Begins, Results Expected Today

  6. Heavy Smog Hits Delhi: AQI Nears Severe, IGI Airport Issues Low Visibility Advisory

  7. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: SL Beat NEP By Eight Wickets In Dubai

  8. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: BAN Hold Nerve To Seal Three-Wicket Win