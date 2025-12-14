Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Koln, Bundesliga: Terrier Scores Stunner As Hosts Defeat Rivals

Martin Terrier scored a spectacular overhead kick to give Leverkusen the lead in the Rhine derby
The hosts added a second through Borja Iglesias, sealing a comfortable 2-0 rivalry win at BayArena
The victory lifted Leverkusen into the Bundesliga top four, strengthening their push for European qualification
Bayer Leverkusen ended a two-game losing streak in the Bundesliga and moved up to fourth with a 2-0 win over Koln.
The first half was a low-key affair, but Leverkusen did spurn a fine opportunity to take the lead as Robert Andrich was left unmarked in the area from an Aleix Garcia corner, but he missed the target.
The home side would improve after the break and Koln keeper Marvin Schwabe was called into action to deny Ibrahim Maza and Christian Kofane with smart stops.
Nevertheless, the deadlock would be broken in remarkable fashion midway through the second half, as a cross from the right by Arthur was finished off in acrobatic fashion by Martin Terrier, who found the net with an incredible scorpion kick.
The hosts doubled their advantage six minutes later through Andrich, as the German international would make it count from a corner on this occasion, with Garcia once again operating as the architect.
Leverkusen had lost their last two matches in the league but now move back into the top four, leapfrogging Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim.
Data Debrief: Andrich breaks scoring duck
Andrich put the result beyond any doubt with a header, his first goal since netting against Frankfurt in October 2024.
It was a solid defensive performance from Hjulmand's men, with Koln restricted to just four efforts in total and an xG of just 0.17.
Terrier produced one of the goals of the season so far with an impudent bit of skill, and both of his two goals in the Bundesliga have come as a substitute.