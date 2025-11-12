Al Falah University Distances Itself from Arrested Doctors Linked to Delhi Blast

Al Falah University said it has no ties beyond employment with two doctors arrested over the Delhi blast that killed 12 people.
The university stated it is cooperating fully with investigating agencies and condemned the incident.
Police found 2,900 kg of explosives linked to one of the detained doctors at rented premises outside the campus.
A statement from the vice-chancellor of the Faridabad-based private university, Dr Bhupinder Kaur Anand, said, “We are deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the innocent people affected by these distressing events.”
It noted that the two doctors associated with the university have been detained by the investigating agencies, and said, “We wish to make it clear that the university has no connection with the said persons apart from them being working in their official capacities with the university.”
"Moreover, the university is extending its full cooperation to the concerned investigating authorities to enable them to arrive at a logical, fair, and conclusive determination in the matter about national security," the statement added.
Previously, two rented rooms belonging to a Kashmiri doctor employed here were found to contain 2,900 kilograms of explosives and combustible materials; however, the rooms were outside the university grounds.
Dr Muzammil (35) in Dhauj and Fatehpur Taga village here was the source of the explosives and firearms. On October 30, he was taken into custody.
The preliminary investigation into Monday night's explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, which claimed 12 lives, has shown connections to the purported terror cell found in Faridabad.
A hospital is located on the grounds of the private Al Falah University at Dhauj in the Faridabad district of Haryana, which is close to Delhi.
Officials claim that Dr Umar Nabi, an assistant professor at the institution, was the driver of the car with the Haryana registration that detonated.
Meanwhile, the university statement said, "We also want to make it loud and clear that as a responsible institution, we stand in solidarity with the nation and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the unity, peace, and security of our country." Police on Tuesday had said a team camped at the Al Falah University, where the Kashmiri doctor lived for the past three-and-a-half years, and questioned several staff members and doctors there.