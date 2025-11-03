Harjinder Singh Dhami Was Re-Elected As President Of The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee

Dhami, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) nominee and SGPC member from Sham Chaurasi since 1996, secured 117 out of 136 votes.

  1. Harjinder Singh Dhami (SAD nominee) secured 117 out of 136 votes in SGPC annual poll on Nov 3, 2025, defeating Mithu Singh Kahneke (18 votes); one vote invalid.

  2. Raghujit Singh Virk (senior VP), Baldev Singh Kalyan (junior VP), Sher Singh Mandwala (general secretary); all elected unopposed.

  3. 11 interim members named, including Surjit Singh Garhi, Gurpreet Singh Jhabbar, and challenger Mithu Singh Kahneke.

Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami was re-elected as president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for the fifth consecutive term on Monday during the annual general house session held at Teja Singh Samundri Hall, Amritsar.

Dhami, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) nominee and SGPC member from Sham Chaurasi since 1996, secured 117 out of 136 votes. His opponent, SGPC member Mithu Singh Kahneke, received 18 votes. One vote was declared invalid.

Following the presidential election, Raghujit Singh Virk was elected senior vice-president, Baldev Singh Kalyan as junior vice-president, and Sher Singh Mandwala as general secretary—all unopposed.

The interim executive committee members appointed are Surjit Singh Garhi, Surjit Singh Tugalwala, Surjit Singh Kang, Gurpreet Singh Jhabbar, Diljeet Singh Bhindar, Harjinder Kaur, Baldev Singh Kaimpuri, Major Singh Dhillon, Mangwinder Singh Khaparkhedi, Jungbahadur Singh Rai, and Mithu Singh Kahneke.

Dhami thanked SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal for the nomination and stated: "With the blessings of the Almighty and support of members, I have served as SGPC president for four years. This renewed trust increases my responsibility to uphold Panthic values."

The SGPC, established under the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, manages historic gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and 75 sites in Pakistan. Annual elections for the executive body are held in November.

