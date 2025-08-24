Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Nears Consensus On Seat-Sharing Formula

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its key ally, the Janata Dal (United), are likely to contest almost an equal number of seats. Both parties are expected to field candidates in the range of 100 to 105 constituencies each out of the total 243 Assembly seats.

Nitish Kumar and Amit Shah
Ahead Of The Bihar Assembly Elections, Is All Well Within The NDA? Photo: -PTI
  • BJP and JD(U) set to contest almost equal seats (100–105 each) out of Bihar’s 243 constituencies.

  • Chirag Paswan’s LJP (RV) likely to get 18–20 seats, while HAM(S) and RLM will contest the remaining.

  • NDA finalizing formula to present a united front against the RJD-Congress-led Opposition.

With the Bihar Assembly elections just a couple of months away, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is close to finalizing its seat-sharing arrangement, sources said on Sunday.

According to Indian Express, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its key ally, the Janata Dal (United), are likely to contest almost an equal number of seats. Both parties are expected to field candidates in the range of 100 to 105 constituencies each out of the total 243 Assembly seats.

The Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) [LJP (RV)], which had been pressing for 40 seats, may have to settle for nearly half that number. Sources indicated that the party is likely to be allotted around 18–20 constituencies.

The remaining seats will be distributed among the smaller NDA allies — Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). Both parties are expected to play a limited but significant role in the coalition’s electoral arithmetic as per reports by indian express.

Seat-sharing talks had been a point of contention within the NDA, particularly with the LJP (RV) pushing for a larger share. However, the near-final formula indicates that the alliance is keen to project unity ahead of the polls, mindful of the stiff challenge expected from the Opposition bloc led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress.

With consensus on the seat distribution nearing completion, the NDA is expected to make a formal announcement in the coming days.

