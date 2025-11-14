How The Bihar Election Went “Right”

As the Bihar assembly elections concluded on November 14, the National Democratic Alliance swept the contest with a lead in at least 202 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has never formed a government on its own in Bihar, emerged as the largest party, surpassing its ally Janata Dal (United). The BJP lead in 90 seats while the JD(U) held leads in 83.



There was nothing grand about the performance of Mahagathbandha. The Grand Alliance, a distant second in the race, trailed at 33; with Rashatriya Janata Dal at 26 and Indian National Congress at five.

Despite lofty claims made by Prashant Kishor during the campaign, the Jan Suraaj Party remained consistent at 0 seats.

One of the tightest contests unfolded between the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face, Tejashwi Yadav, and his BJP challenger, Satish Kumar. Although Raghopur is an RJD stronghold, Yadav faced a razor-thin fight before eventually gaining a lead of 13,880 votes.

Janata Dal (United) candidate Anant Kumar Singh, who is in jail over the alleged murder of Jan Suraaj Party supported Dular Chand Yadav, secured victory in the Mokama assembly constituency, polling 91,416 votes against Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Veena Devi's 63,210 votes.

With the simple majority mark set at 122, the BJP’s tally — together with support from smaller allies — appears sufficient to bring that possibility within reach. As the Election Commission begins to declare winners, and the BJP arises as the largest party in Bihar; the speculation surfaces that the BJP may, for the first time, be in a position to form the government on its own.

