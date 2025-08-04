There is also a need for all Himalayan states and pan-India to collate resources and expertise so as to ensure that development plans are cognizant of these challenges. When contacted, the state’s Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena said, “We have just received the copy of the judgement. I will go through it next week. The state government is certainly conscious about environmental protection and has initiated steps to minimise the impact of climate change in the state. Our decision to declare Mata Tara Devi as a green area has been appreciated by the supreme court,” he said.