Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win

This wasn’t merely a series-levelling win in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy — it was a declaration of character, depth, and conviction. A final act that began with Siraj’s misstep — a dropped catch of Harry Brook on Day 4 — ended in complete redemption as he shattered Gus Atkinson’s off stump to seal a victory that had slipped in and out of India’s grasp throughout the match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs England 5th Test Akash Deep Mohammed Siraj Prasidh Krishna AP Photo
India vs England 5th Test: India's Akash Deep, left, Mohammed Siraj, center, and Prasidh Krishna during celebrate their win against England on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mohammed Siraj's Redemption After Harry Brook Dropped Chance

  • How India Pulled Off Miracle Victory?

  • Chris Woakes Comes Out To Bat With One Hand

With drizzle in the air and tension thick enough to cut on a dark grey morning in South London, Mohammed Siraj scripted one of the most heroic redemption arcs in Test history.

In a final hour that will be etched alongside Edgbaston 2005 and Headingley 1981, Siraj’s searing five-wicket haul fired India to a six-run win over England at The Oval — their narrowest-ever victory by runs in the longest format.

This was not just a win to square the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2. It was a statement: of fight, of depth, of belief. A final act that began with Siraj’s mistake — a dropped Harry Brook catch on Day 4 — ended in pure catharsis as he uprooted Gus Atkinson’s off stump to close out a win that had seemed lost multiple times.

The Setup: 35 to Win, Four to Get

England began Day 5 at 339/6, needing just 35 runs to pull off a series-clinching win. India needed four wickets. Most of the crowd — and likely most watching at home — fancied the hosts.

Jamie Overton set the tone with two early boundaries off Prasidh Krishna, one of them flying just past the stumps. With Chris Woakes nursing a dislocated shoulder and unlikely to last long at No. 11, it appeared England could wrap it up before India found rhythm.

But Siraj wasn’t done.

Siraj’s Spell of Redemption

First came Jamie Smith. Siraj smartly held a wide line, coaxing a drive that kissed the edge and nestled safely in Dhruv Jurel’s gloves. Then, just three balls later, he squared up Atkinson first ball — only for KL Rahul to collect it on the half-volley. The wickets weren’t falling yet, but the pressure was dialling up fast.

Siraj returned with more venom. His in-dipper pinned Overton on the crease and, after a dramatic pause, umpire Kumar Dharmasena raised his finger. The review showed umpire’s call — just clipping leg. Advantage India.

With Woakes watching anxiously from the pavilion, Josh Tongue briefly survived thanks to DRS, which showed Krishna’s shout was missing leg. But Krishna struck soon after with the ball of the morning — a 141kmph yorker that burst through Tongue’s defence. England 357/9. A nation held its breath.

The Woakes Gamble

Out came Woakes, his left arm in a sling, echoing Colin Cowdrey’s brave walk to the crease in 1963. But unlike Cowdrey, Woakes was not just there to be seen — he would need to run.

Atkinson, for his part, did his best. A powerful slog brought six off Siraj, aided by a misjudged leap at deep midwicket by Akash Deep. Then came singles, a desperate bye, and two runs clipped off Krishna. England were closing in — within eight, then seven, then six.

Siraj’s next over would be the last. It had to be.

The Delivery

Running in with every ounce of energy left in his 30.1-over haul, Siraj went full. Atkinson swung for glory. The stumps lit up.

Siraj’s celebration — a roaring, arms-out “siu” sprint — will live long in Indian cricket memory. His team-mates swarmed him. Fans around the world erupted. And England — who had pioneered Bazball’s daring and drama — were left staring at the sobering finality of Test cricket.

A Match for the Ages

This wasn’t just about one session. It was the climax of five Tests packed with subplots: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s runs, Joe Root’s stubbornness, the resurrection of Rishabh Pant, and the emergence of new bowling combinations. But it was fitting that in a series dominated by batting flair, it was grit and old-ball mastery that won the day.

Siraj’s 5 for 104 and Krishna’s 4 for 126 were more than just numbers. They were moments of madness and control, crafted under the most searing of pressures. Their combined final burst saw England’s last four wickets fall for just 28 runs.

And yet, the win wasn’t just about skill. It was about spirit. Siraj bowled like a man haunted by his own error — that dropped catch of Brook could’ve cost India everything. Instead, it sharpened his resolve.

A Win to Define an Era?

This was also a win that quieted questions about India’s transition phase — about Shubman Gill’s leadership, Gautam Gambhir’s methods, and the team’s direction in the post-Kohli, post-Rohit landscape.

India may have drawn the series, but they gained something more enduring — belief in a new core that doesn’t buckle under pressure. As for Siraj, he turned anguish into legacy, delivering a spell that will live as long as Test cricket does.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance