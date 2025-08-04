Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win

Mohammed Siraj's Redemption After Harry Brook Dropped Chance
With drizzle in the air and tension thick enough to cut on a dark grey morning in South London, Mohammed Siraj scripted one of the most heroic redemption arcs in Test history.
In a final hour that will be etched alongside Edgbaston 2005 and Headingley 1981, Siraj’s searing five-wicket haul fired India to a six-run win over England at The Oval — their narrowest-ever victory by runs in the longest format.
This was not just a win to square the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2. It was a statement: of fight, of depth, of belief. A final act that began with Siraj’s mistake — a dropped Harry Brook catch on Day 4 — ended in pure catharsis as he uprooted Gus Atkinson’s off stump to close out a win that had seemed lost multiple times.
The Setup: 35 to Win, Four to Get
England began Day 5 at 339/6, needing just 35 runs to pull off a series-clinching win. India needed four wickets. Most of the crowd — and likely most watching at home — fancied the hosts.
Jamie Overton set the tone with two early boundaries off Prasidh Krishna, one of them flying just past the stumps. With Chris Woakes nursing a dislocated shoulder and unlikely to last long at No. 11, it appeared England could wrap it up before India found rhythm.
But Siraj wasn’t done.
Siraj’s Spell of Redemption
First came Jamie Smith. Siraj smartly held a wide line, coaxing a drive that kissed the edge and nestled safely in Dhruv Jurel’s gloves. Then, just three balls later, he squared up Atkinson first ball — only for KL Rahul to collect it on the half-volley. The wickets weren’t falling yet, but the pressure was dialling up fast.
Siraj returned with more venom. His in-dipper pinned Overton on the crease and, after a dramatic pause, umpire Kumar Dharmasena raised his finger. The review showed umpire’s call — just clipping leg. Advantage India.
With Woakes watching anxiously from the pavilion, Josh Tongue briefly survived thanks to DRS, which showed Krishna’s shout was missing leg. But Krishna struck soon after with the ball of the morning — a 141kmph yorker that burst through Tongue’s defence. England 357/9. A nation held its breath.
The Woakes Gamble
Out came Woakes, his left arm in a sling, echoing Colin Cowdrey’s brave walk to the crease in 1963. But unlike Cowdrey, Woakes was not just there to be seen — he would need to run.
Atkinson, for his part, did his best. A powerful slog brought six off Siraj, aided by a misjudged leap at deep midwicket by Akash Deep. Then came singles, a desperate bye, and two runs clipped off Krishna. England were closing in — within eight, then seven, then six.
Siraj’s next over would be the last. It had to be.
The Delivery
Running in with every ounce of energy left in his 30.1-over haul, Siraj went full. Atkinson swung for glory. The stumps lit up.
Siraj’s celebration — a roaring, arms-out “siu” sprint — will live long in Indian cricket memory. His team-mates swarmed him. Fans around the world erupted. And England — who had pioneered Bazball’s daring and drama — were left staring at the sobering finality of Test cricket.
A Match for the Ages
This wasn’t just about one session. It was the climax of five Tests packed with subplots: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s runs, Joe Root’s stubbornness, the resurrection of Rishabh Pant, and the emergence of new bowling combinations. But it was fitting that in a series dominated by batting flair, it was grit and old-ball mastery that won the day.
Siraj’s 5 for 104 and Krishna’s 4 for 126 were more than just numbers. They were moments of madness and control, crafted under the most searing of pressures. Their combined final burst saw England’s last four wickets fall for just 28 runs.
And yet, the win wasn’t just about skill. It was about spirit. Siraj bowled like a man haunted by his own error — that dropped catch of Brook could’ve cost India everything. Instead, it sharpened his resolve.
A Win to Define an Era?
This was also a win that quieted questions about India’s transition phase — about Shubman Gill’s leadership, Gautam Gambhir’s methods, and the team’s direction in the post-Kohli, post-Rohit landscape.
India may have drawn the series, but they gained something more enduring — belief in a new core that doesn’t buckle under pressure. As for Siraj, he turned anguish into legacy, delivering a spell that will live as long as Test cricket does.