India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Temba Bavuma Invokes ICC WTC Glory As Proteas Seek Historic Series Win

Ahead of the Eden Gardens Test, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma shares his ambition to win a rare series in India. The Proteas have endured seven consecutive Test defeats in India over three tours, with their most recent win dating back to Nagpur in 2010

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
South Africas captain Temba Bavuma
South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma addresses a press conference on the eve of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • SA have lost seven successive Tests in India across three tours

  • World Test champion skipper Temba Bavuma sees winning a series in India as a special moment

  • The Eden Gardens Test will also mark an emotional return for Bavuma

The prospect of conquering India in their own backyard carries a special allure for the reigning World Test champion skipper Temba Bavuma who said winning the two-match series is almost on par with South Africa's World Test Championship triumph earlier this year.

South Africa have lost seven successive Tests in India across three tours, their last win coming back in 2010 at Nagpur.

But Bavuma believes this group, unbeaten in full-strength Test series since coach Shukri Conrad took charge in 2023, has the maturity and belief to mount a serious challenge and win their only second series in India after 25 years.

"I think, obviously, winning the World Test Championship... not much to trump that. But second to that, I think will be winning in India," Bavuma said ahead of the first Test at Eden Gardens.

"It's something that's I wouldn't even say it's eluded us,, but we haven't been able to do for the longest of time. So, I mean, that's definitely up there in terms of ambition."

Related Content
Related Content

"We understand the magnitude of the challenge. Some of us in the group, there have been moments of hurt. So we know what it's about," he said.

"We look forward to the challenge. It should be exciting looking at the makeup of both teams -- fantastic players within the Indian team, but a little bit of inexperience. Similarly with our side, the guys want to match up to the best in the world."

Win the toss: Williamson's advice

The Proteas skipper also recalled a lighter moment shared with former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and his one tip --- "win the toss".

At an awards ceremony in Mumbai, Bavuma had sought Williamson's advice as New Zealand had stunned India 3-0 in their own conditions last year.

"I met up with Kane at an awards evening in India a couple of months ago. I tried to ask him for some pointers," Bavuma said with a chuckle.

"He wasn't too open about it, but he did say, make sure that you win the toss. So I've been practising it."

Having returned from a long injury lay-off with runs and time at the crease in the second unofficial Test against India A, Bavuma, who scored a second innings fifty after a golden duck in the first innings, said proving his fitness was a key step.

"For me, the biggest thing was having come off a long lay-off of Test cricket, getting back on the field, proving my fitness to myself and everyone around, spending some time at the crease. I think that was important," he said.

The Proteas skipper, who faced Kuldeep Yadav for the first time in that warm-up, said India's left-arm wrist spinner will be a handful.

"I'd rather face him in the A game than here in Kolkata — that's if he plays. He’s not a massive turner of the ball, but he can obviously deceive you off the wicket," Bavuma said.

"You can see why India have a lot of faith in him. Definitely a guy who's a wicket-taker."

'Lot more comfortable in my own skin'

The Eden Gardens Test will also mark an emotional return for Bavuma, two years after South Africa were bowled out for 83 here in the ODI World Cup match -- a low point that triggered questions about his form and leadership.

"It wasn't the greatest of World Cups for me from a batting point of view. So, I can understand why the criticism came,” he said.

"From a captaincy point of view, it’s always felt like a process of discovery. You’re always learning more about yourself.

"I think now I’m a lot more comfortable in my own skin. There’s no case of having to prove to myself or to people back home that I’m deserving of the title. The results speak for themselves.” He knows scrutiny will always follow the job.

"The magnifying glass is always going to be on you," he said.

"So, you try to take it day by day and enjoy it. Coming here to India, like I said, big, big challenge. And as a batter, you want to be successful in these type of conditions."

Looking ahead, Bavuma said the absence of South Africa’s traditional Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests has made this India tour their new marquee event.

"This Test series becomes our festive season,” he said.

"It’s sad for us as players and fans, but we’ll try and make the most of it. We’d love to play more Tests against India, England and Australia -- maybe not just two, maybe three."

As for the so-called "chokers" tag that haunted previous generations, Bavuma believes the current team has moved past it.

"Back home, there’s been a major shift in mindset towards the Proteas. I think there’s a lot more appreciation now,” he said.

"Some of our guys weren’t even born when those World Cups happened. For us, it’s not something we carry. The World Test Championship win brought relief -- and stronger belief that if you keep going, things are about to happen."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Match Day 1: South Africa Walk Into Their Toughest Trial At Eden Gardens

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: IRE Face Uphill Battle Against BAN

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Temba Bavuma Invokes ICC WTC Glory As Proteas Seek Historic Series Win

  4. IPL 2026 Mini-Auction Set To Take Place In Abu Dhabi On December 16: Report

  5. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: What Do Head-To-Head Records Say At Eden Gardens?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  2. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  3. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

  4. Day In Pics: November 13, 2025

  5. Kanpur Doctor Detained in Delhi Blast Probe; UP ATS Seizes Phone, Laptop

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Are India And Pakistan Entering A New Phase Of Proxy War?

  2. Bangladesh War Crimes Tribunal to Deliver Verdict Against Sheikh Hasina on November 17

  3. Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions

  4. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  5. Unrest In Bangladesh: Bomb And Arson Attacks Hit Dhaka Ahead Of Sheikh Hasina Verdict

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025 Results LIVE: Vote Count Begins; NDA leads by 60 seats, MGB trails

  2. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  3. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  4. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

  5. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

  6. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

  7. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

  8. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack