SMAT 2025 Round 4 LIVE Score: Haryana Post 174 Against Hardik Pandya's Baroda; Pondicherry Stun Bengal

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Round 4: Hardik Pandya's Baroda will be in action again, this time against Haryana. Follow the live updates and scores of the eventful Round 4 of SMAT 2025, right here

Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Hardik Pandya, Baroda, SMAT 2025
SMAT 2025: Hardik Pandya in action for Baroda. X
SMAT 2025: Welcome to the live coverage of Round 4 matches of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 featuring some of the high-profile stars in Indian cricket. Hardik Pandya and Baroda will be raring to go again as they take on Haryana whereas Abhishek Sharma-led Punjab take on Services. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Bihar take on Hyderabad. Follow the live updates and scores of the eventful Round 4 of SMAT 2025, right here
LIVE UPDATES

SMAT 2025 Round 4 LIVE Scores: Hyderabad Beat Bihar

Hyderabad have beaten Bihar by 7 Wickets as well as Kerala have been handed a defeat by Andhra with a 7-wicket margin despite Sanju Samson fighting a lone battle.

SMAT 2025 Round 4 LIVE Scores: Kerala Struggle Against Andhra

Sanju Samson is fighting a lone battle for Kerala as they struggle to make runs against Andhra. All the batters around him have been dismissed for single digits with Samson alone stranded on 40.

SMAT 2025 Round 4 LIVE Scores: Mumbai Win

Ayush Mhatre scored another fifty (69 not out) as Mumba registered an eight-wicket win over Chhattisgarh. Earlier, Shardul Thakur had taken three wickets for the current holders.

SMAT 2025 Round 4 LIVE Scores: Baroda Opt To Bowl First Against Haryana

Haryana: Arsh Ranga, Ankit Kumar(c), Yashvardhan Dalal(w), Nishant Sindhu, Ashish Siwach, Parth Vats, Samant Jakhar, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Arpit Rana, Ishant Bhardwaj

Baroda: Shashwat Rawat, Vishnu Solanki, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Atit Sheth, Bhanu Pania, Mahesh Pithiya, Ninad Ashvinkumar Rathva, Rasikh Dar Salam, Raj Limbani

SMAT 2025 Round 4 LIVE Scores: Karnataka, Bihar Struggle

Karnataka and Bihar are struggling in their SMAT 2025 matches. K'taka, chasing 179 for victory, have already lost two wickets in the powerplay. As for Bihar, the talented Vaibhav Suryavanshi was dismissed early on in the innings.

SMAT 2025 Round 4 LIVE Scores: Pondicherry Beat Bengal By 81 Runs

Wow, an upset here! Pondicherry have defeated Bengal by 81 runs. Elsewhere, Odisha have also registered a victory over Assam. Jharkhand too have beaten Tamil Nadu by a margin of 28 runs.

SMAT 2025 Round 4 LIVE Scores: Madhya Pradesh Beat Chandigarh

Harsh Gawali and Harpreet Singh Bhatia have taken MP to a seven-wicket win over Chandigarh.

SMAT 2025 Round 4 LIVE Scores: Chhattisgarh vs Mumbai Playing XIs and Toss

Chhattisgarh: Amit Kumar Yadav, Amandeep Khare(c), Sanjeet Desai, Mayank Verma(w), Shashank Singh, Aditya Sarwate, Gagandeep Singh, Ayush Pandey, Shubham Agarwal, Ravi Kiran, Mayank Yadav

Mumbai: Ayush Mhatre, Ajinkya Rahane, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Sairaj Patil, Atharva Ankolekar, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur(c), Suryansh Shedge, Tushar Deshpande

Mumbai to bowl first

SMAT 2025 Round 4 LIVE Scores: Mohammed Shami Shines For Bengal

Mohammed Shami shines with the white ball in their SMAT 2025 match against Puducherry. The veteran bowler took three wickets and gave away 34 runs in his four overs. Bengal have been set a target of 178 for victory!

SMAT 2025 Round 4 LIVE Scores: Jharkhand Up The Ante Against TN

Virat Singh and Kumar Kushagra have stepped up for their side as Jharkhand eye a big score against Tamil Nadu in their SMAT 2025 fixture.

SMAT 2025 Round 4 LIVE Scores: Chandigarh Set 135 For Victory Against MP

Arshad Khan, who has been snapped up by the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 auction, has taken figures of 6/9 for Madhya Pradesh against Chandigarh, who set 135 for victory.

SMAT 2025 Round 4 LIVE Scores: Jharkhand Lose Two Wickets

Jharkhand have lost two wickets against Tamil Nadu in their SMAT 2025 match. Elsewhere, Chandigarh are struggling against MP, by losing five wickets in the process.

SMAT 2025 Round 4 LIVE Scores: Assam Vs Odisha Playing XIs

Assam XI: Sumit Ghadigaonkar(w), Pradyun Saikia, Abdul Ajij Kuraishi, Riyan Parag(c), Nihar Deka, Saahil Jain, Akash Sengupta, Mukhtar Hussain, Sibsankar Roy, Ayushman Malakar, Avinov Choudhury

Odisha XI: Aditya Rout, Gaurav Choudhary, Aasirwad Swain(w), Biplab Samantray(c), Soumya Ranjan Lenka, Prayash Singh, Rajesh Mohanty, Anil Parida, Sambit S Baral, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Badal Biswal

SMAT 2025 Round 4 LIVE Scores: Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu Playing XIs

SMAT 2025 Round 4 LIVE Scores: Toss & Playing XIs

Mohammed Shami is part of the playing XI as Bengal take on Puducherry. Elsewhere, Tamil Nadu have also opted to bowl first against Jharkhand.

SMAT 2025 Round 4 LIVE Scores: MP Opt To Bowl vs Chandigarh

Madhya Pradesh have won the toss and have opted to field

Madhya Pradesh XI: Ankush Singh, Rahul Batham, Harsh Gawali(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rajat Patidar(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Aniket Verma, Tripuresh Singh, Shivam Shukla, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan

Chandigarh XI: Manan Vohra, Arjun Azad, Nikhil Thakur(w), Nikhil Sharma, Shivam Bhambri(c), Gaurav Puri, Chiragvir Dhindsa, Jagjit Singh, Rahul Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Sanyam Saini

SMAT 2025 Round 4 LIVE Scores: Early Matches Today

Four Matches that start early on including Chandigarh vs MP that starts at 8:30 AM IST.

  • Chandigarh vs MP

  • Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu

  • Assam vs Odisha

  • Bengal vs Puducherry

SMAT 2025 Round 4 LIVE Scores: Live Streaming Details

Select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy's plate division might be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network. The matches can also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Published At:
