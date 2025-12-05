Liverpool Legend Robbie Fowler Places Onus On Slot, Players To 'Find A Rhythm' And Resurrect Campaign

Premier League holders Liverpool struggling in EPL as well as Champions League this season
David James feels quality of opposition has improved and practice time available is less
Robbie Fowler points to history, suggesting it is really hard to win the English top-flight for back-to-back seasons
A number of pundits and football writers tipped Liverpool to retain their Premier League crown for the 2025-26 season, as well as go on to lift the Champions League trophy.
The fact that around 450 million pounds were spent in the transfer window by the club's owners to revamp their squad was certainly a factor.
Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike were supposed to take the Reds to the zenith of the top-flight but things have just not gone their way. The Anfield side are struggling on the domestic front as well as in Europe.
With six defeats in 14 games, Slot's men languished in eighth spot in the Premier League at the time of writing.
Former Reds striker Robbie Fowler and custodian David James were in Mumbai recently and the duo gave their take on Liverpool's struggles in the Premier League.
"I think Arne (Slot) has documented a lot this season. Reds are facing a lot more direct balls as compared to the previous campaign. Obscenely so, as they are highest in the Premier League to face this kind of opposition," said James.
"When you do the recruitment from last season, a successful season, you'd imagine logically and reasonably that the following season will also be similar.
"Then you go out and face a different style of football, make some major adjustments. I think the amount of games that Liverpool are playing and more importantly, with the lack of practice time available, it's very difficult to do the training on the pitch."
"Also, if you are to change systems, you need to work on it. Plus the quality of opposition has improved. The teams that Liverpool have been losing to are playing their best football.
"It's the beauty of being the champions, no one wants to lose to you. And this is where Liverpool's spirit will have to come in," he added.
Fowler pointed out that the expectations were high following last season's exploits.
He said, "If you look at the history of the Premier League, it's Manchester City who have won it the year after in the last four-five years. Before that, history tells us that it is really difficult to win in the second year.
"Opposing teams will surely raise their game in the second season and play a little better; they have a different tactic, play a different style."
Expectation levels get raised and teams have raised their game this season, and now it's up to the manager and the players to perform and find a rhythm in a way to combat that.
"Slot's Liverpool next face Leeds United and another defeat for the team could really spell doom for the Dutch manager, given his last season's laurels."