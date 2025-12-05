Liverpool Legend Robbie Fowler Places Onus On Slot, Players To 'Find A Rhythm' And Resurrect Campaign

Highlighting opposition teams' better preparedness to combat the previous season's Premier League champions, Liverpool legends Robbie Fowler and David James stressed on the need for the Reds to exhibit fighting spirit on the pitch

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Liverpool Legend Robbie Fowler Places Onus On Slot, Players To Find A Rhythm
Liverpool Head Coach Arne Slot During A Premier League 2025-26 Match File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Premier League holders Liverpool struggling in EPL as well as Champions League this season

  • David James feels quality of opposition has improved and practice time available is less

  • Robbie Fowler points to history, suggesting it is really hard to win the English top-flight for back-to-back seasons

A number of pundits and football writers tipped Liverpool to retain their Premier League crown for the 2025-26 season, as well as go on to lift the Champions League trophy.

The fact that around 450 million pounds were spent in the transfer window by the club's owners to revamp their squad was certainly a factor.

Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike were supposed to take the Reds to the zenith of the top-flight but things have just not gone their way. The Anfield side are struggling on the domestic front as well as in Europe.

With six defeats in 14 games, Slot's men languished in eighth spot in the Premier League at the time of writing.

Former Reds striker Robbie Fowler and custodian David James were in Mumbai recently and the duo gave their take on Liverpool's struggles in the Premier League.

"I think Arne (Slot) has documented a lot this season. Reds are facing a lot more direct balls as compared to the previous campaign. Obscenely so, as they are highest in the Premier League to face this kind of opposition," said James.

Related Content
Related Content

"When you do the recruitment from last season, a successful season, you'd imagine logically and reasonably that the following season will also be similar.

"Then you go out and face a different style of football, make some major adjustments. I think the amount of games that Liverpool are playing and more importantly, with the lack of practice time available, it's very difficult to do the training on the pitch."

"Also, if you are to change systems, you need to work on it. Plus the quality of opposition has improved. The teams that Liverpool have been losing to are playing their best football.

"It's the beauty of being the champions, no one wants to lose to you. And this is where Liverpool's spirit will have to come in," he added.

Fowler pointed out that the expectations were high following last season's exploits.

He said, "If you look at the history of the Premier League, it's Manchester City who have won it the year after in the last four-five years. Before that, history tells us that it is really difficult to win in the second year.

"Opposing teams will surely raise their game in the second season and play a little better; they have a different tactic, play a different style."

Expectation levels get raised and teams have raised their game this season, and now it's up to the manager and the players to perform and find a rhythm in a way to combat that.

"Slot's Liverpool next face Leeds United and another defeat for the team could really spell doom for the Dutch manager, given his last season's laurels."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England Highlights, 2nd Ashes Test Day 2: AUS Take 44-Run Lead At Stumps As ENG Drop Five Catches

  2. Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, Nepal Premier League: Dilip Nath Finishes in Style As LUL Win By 4 Wickets

  3. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Vishakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  5. Australia Vs England, 2nd Ashes Test: Jofra Archer Cuts Short Jake Weatherald's Impressive Knock - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Vladimir Putin India Visit: India, Russia Sign MoU For Cooperation In Port And Shipping Sector

  2. Self Respect Marriage: When Sukumaar Met Elakkiya

  3. Akhilesh Yadav Demands Transparency In UP SIR, Flags BLO Overwork

  4. Thane Brick Kiln Owner Booked for Human Trafficking, Bonded Labour

  5. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

Entertainment News

  1. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  2. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  3. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  4. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  5. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  2. India Sends More Modular Bridges To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka As Death Toll Nears 500

  3. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  4. Report: Only 37 Temples And Gurdwaras Operational In Pakistan

  5. Indonesia Floods: One Million Evacuated And Over 700 Dead

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution