Premier League 2025-26: Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Focuses Inward After Last-Gasp Leeds Draw At Elland Road

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot rues Leeds' late equaliser
The Reds blew their lead twice at the Elland Road
Read Slot's full reaction
Arne Slot acknowledged Liverpool "can only look at ourselves" after conceding a last-gasp equaliser against Leeds United.
The Reds' difficult start to the season continued at Elland Road, where they led 2-0 and 3-2, but had to settle for a share of the spoils.
Hugo Ekitike's quickfire brace was cancelled out by Dominic Calvert-Lewin's penalty and Anton Stach as Leeds struck twice in the space of three minutes.
Dominik Szoboszlai appeared to have given the Reds victory when he restored the lead on 80 minutes, only for Ao Tanaka to snatch a point for the hosts in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
Only Nottingham Forest (11) have conceded more goals from set-pieces in the Premier League this season (excluding penalties) than Liverpool (10), with the Reds' frailties from dead-ball situations exposed once again.
"There's a sense of disbelief," Slot said. "To go away with a 3-3 draw, I don't think that's what we deserved.
"It's not about me. It's about us, it's about the fans. The players have worked so hard and, again, to concede from a set-piece. If you concede so many, you cannot be higher up the table than we are.
"We can only look at ourselves because we are the ones that are doing it. That's the situation we are in."
Since the start of last season, only Bournemouth (16) and Leicester City (16) have conceded two or more goals in more away games in the Premier League than Liverpool (15), who have done so in eight of their last 10 games on the road in the competition.
Meanwhile, Tanaka's equaliser for Leeds was the third result-altering goal the Reds have conceded in the 90th minute or later of a league game this season, their joint-most ever in a single campaign (also 2010-11).
Liverpool are eighth in the Premier League table, 10 points behind leaders Arsenal, and Szoboszlai urged his team-mates to "show they are ready to fight for this badge".
"It's not easy when you don't win for a long time," the midfielder said. "At this club, we are not used to that. The only way we can get out of here is together.
"I don't know what happened after 2-0. I think we thought the game was over, and we just made sure at the beginning of the game that this is the kind of game where you can never underestimate the team.
"Maybe after the penalty, they just had the momentum. We came back, which showed a good reaction, but we conceded again from a set-piece.
"We have to find solutions, we have to show reactions, and everybody has to take responsibility. Everybody has to go on the pitch and show they are ready to fight for this badge."