Leeds United Vs Liverpool Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Leeds United face Liverpool at Elland Road in English Premier League
Liverpool winless in three straight home matches for first time since March 2021
Leeds lifted by 3-1 victory over Chelsea and strong xG output at home
Liverpool have struggled on all fronts in recent weeks, with Sunderland the latest team to take points away from the Reds at home.
Following their 1-1 draw with the Black Cats on Wednesday, Liverpool have failed to win three successive games at Anfield in all competitions for the first time since a run of eight in March 2021.
Arne Slot's team have not enjoyed their recent away trips either in the Premier League, having lost seven of their last 11 top-flight away games (W4), with only Fulham and Wolves (eight each) losing more since the start of April.
To put that into context, the Reds’ previous seven away defeats had come over a 45-game spell between January 2023 and February 2025.
But after defeating West Ham 2-0 in their most recent away game, Liverpool have the chance to turn their form on the road around when they travel to Elland Road on Saturday to face Leeds United, who beat Chelsea last time out.
Here is what the Opta data says ahead of this weekend's meeting.
What's expected?
Leeds have won just one of their last 12 Premier League games against Liverpool (D3 L8), beating them 2-1 at Anfield in October 2022.
However, Liverpool are unbeaten in their last six Premier League away games against Leeds (W4 D2), winning 6-1 on their most recent visit to Elland Road in April 2023.
The Reds’ last two league victories against Leeds have been by 6-0 and 6-1 scorelines. Only Arsenal have scored six or more goals against an opponent in three different Premier League games before (versus Blackburn Rovers).
After running 10,000 simulations of this match, the Opta supercomputer predicts that Liverpool will return to winning ways at Elland Road.
The Reds have been given a 55.8% chance of victory, while Leeds have a 22.1% probability of recording back-to-back wins for the first time in the league this season.
A draw has been given a likelihood of 22%, though Leeds will be desperate to build on their home win against Chelsea during the week, while Liverpool are also in search of some much-needed momentum.
Can Farke harness Elland Road power again?
Daniel Farke would certainly have been full of relief when Leeds stunned Chelsea 3-1.
It was a win that saw the Whites move out of the Premier League relegation zone and end a four-match losing run in the competition, and ease some of the pressure that had been building on Leeds’ boss.
Leeds showed signs of their determination to avoid the drop during their 3-2 defeat to Manchester City last weekend, and it was on display again against the Blues.
The Whites produced 2.82 expected goals (xG) in the win, the second-highest total by a team against the Blues in the Premier League since Enzo Maresca took charge, behind only Tottenham’s 2.9 in December 2024. Albeit, it should be noted that Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal, which made it 3-1, did account for 0.99 of that xG total.
However, Leeds typically struggle against teams that lifted the trophy in the season prior.
They have won just one of their last 16 Premier League games against the reigning champions (D4 L11), winning 3-2 at Arsenal in May 2003. At home, they are winless in eight (D2 L6) such matches, since a 1-0 victory against the Gunners in May 1999.
Now could be as good a time as ever for Leeds to snap that record, though, with Liverpool struggling on their recent travels.
Another good omen for Leeds could be that they last won consecutive matches in the top-flight in October-November 2022, one of which was against Liverpool.
Salah's potential parting gift before AFCON
Mohamed Salah will be looking to prove his worth against a team that, despite their win in midweek, does look set to be scrapping for safety this term.
Salah has a great record against Leeds, too.
He has scored nine goals in just six Premier League games against Leeds, with only Alan Shearer (20) and Thierry Henry (10) netting more often against the Whites.
The 33-year-old was benched for Liverpool’s last two games, though he did come on at half-time against Sunderland and added some impetus to the Reds' attack. With the Africa Cup of Nations approaching, Slot only has three more games to utilise Salah in before he heads off to link up with Egypt's squad on December 15.
Salah, for all his struggles this season, is still Liverpool's most creative player. He has crafted 28 chances for his team-mates this term.
No team has had more different players create 20+ chances than Liverpool in the Premier League this season (four, level with Chelsea) – with Salah ahead of Cody Gakpo (25), Dominik Szoboszlai (24) and Florian Wirtz (20).
Wirtz thought he had broken his Liverpool duck on Wednesday, only for his strike against Sunderland to go down as a Nordi Mukiele own goal.
But Wirtz should take confidence from his jinking run that preceded what was a wayward finish before Mukiele's deflection, as Liverpool avoided defeat for the first time this season after conceding the opening goal.
The Reds have lost six of their seven games when conceding first this term (D1), while they have won all seven Premier League games in which they have scored first. So the first goal could well prove crucial in this one.
And with Jaka Bijol scoring Leeds' opener against Chelsea after just five minutes and 24 seconds, Liverpool will have to be wary of an early onslaught at what is sure to be a boisterous Elland Road.
Leeds also scored after eight minutes and three minutes in their two previous home games, against Aston Villa and West Ham, respectively.
Liverpool, meanwhile, have conceded the opening goal in seven of their last nine Premier League games (W2 D1 L6), as many times as in their prior 26 matches in the competition (W17 D6 L3).
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Leeds United - Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Former Everton forward Calvert-Lewin could be the man to get the job done for Leeds this time around.
Following goals against Man City and Chelsea, Calvert-Lewin is looking to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time since August 2021.
He also scored on his last appearance against Liverpool, netting the second in Everton’s 2-0 win against their Merseyside rivals in April 2024.
Liverpool - Cody Gakpo
Though Gakpo was replaced at half-time during their draw against Sunderland, he has been one of Liverpool's biggest threats in recent games.
He both scored and assisted in their 2-0 win over the Hammers in the Premier League, and provided another assist in their Champions League defeat to PSV.
The Netherlands international has directly contributed to 10 goals (five goals, five assists) across 19 games in both competitions so far this season.