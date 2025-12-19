Leeds United Vs Crystal Palace, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

A point would be enough to ensure they remain above 18th-placed West Ham, following a return of five points from games against Chelsea, Liverpool and Brentford

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Leeds Vs Crystal palace preview
Leeds United centre-back Jaka Bijol Photo: Opta
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Relegation threatened Leeds United welcome Crystal Palace at Elland Road

  • The Whites need just a point to remain above West Ham United

  • Read full preview

Leeds United's recent usage of three centre-backs means opponents will find them a less predictable and more difficult prospect, believes Jaka Bijol.

Crystal Palace are the visitors to Elland Road in one of two late kick-offs on Saturday, with Daniel Farke's hosts hoping to avoid spending Christmas inside the relegation zone.

A point would be enough to ensure they remain above 18th-placed West Ham, following a return of five points from games against Chelsea, Liverpool and Brentford.  

Leeds last had a longer run without defeat in the same Premier League season in March and April 2022 (five games), and Bijol believes their switch to a 3-5-2 formation with

Noah Okafor or Lukas Nmecha supporting Dominic Calvert-Lewin has given them a new dimension.

"It's one of those things when it works better than something else," Bijol told BBC Radio Leeds. Having one formation makes it easier for our opponents, so now it makes it harder for everyone to prepare for us."

Palace were in Conference League action on Thursday, drawing 2-2 with Finnish outfit KuPS after making wholesale changes to their lineup.

Related Content
Related Content

Oliver Glasner's side have a packed festive schedule, with an EFL Cup quarter-final against Arsenal to come before Christmas, after which they host Tottenham and Fulham.

But Bijol does not expect the Eagles to show any signs of fatigue, saying: "As per any Premier League team, they have a big squad and they are ready to change it up. Everyone at that level is a top player that can come on and make a difference.

"I am sure they will be ready for Saturday night to come and perform, but I am sure we will give our all. We know we are able to score, and one goal against doesn't throw us off."

Having shuffled his pack on Thursday, Glasner was not concerned about keeping his cards close to his chest regarding Saturday's starting XI.

Asked if he knew Saturday's lineup, he told reporters: "It's easy. Dean Henderson, Marc Guehi, [Maxence] Lacroix, [Chris] Richards, [Tyrick] Mitchell, [Will] Hughes, [Adam] Wharton, [Nathaniel] Clyne, [Yeremy] Pino, [Eddie] Nketiah, [Jean-Philippe] Mateta."

Players To Watch 

Leeds United – Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace, only netting more against Newcastle United (six). 

He's looking to become just the fourth different Leeds player to score in five consecutive Premier League appearances, after Mark Viduka (twice in 2003), Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (December 1998) and Rod Wallace (December 1993).

Crystal Palace – Jean-Philippe Mateta

Both Calvert-Lewin and Mateta have scored four non-penalty goals in the Premier League this season, with all of them coming from first-time shots.

That is the most non-penalty goals by anyone with all of them coming first-time this season.

Leeds Vs Crystal Palace Preview
Jean-Phillipe Mateta Stats This Premier League Season Photo: Opta
info_icon

Match Prediction – Crystal Palace Win

Leeds have lost their last two Premier League games against Crystal Palace, as many defeats as they suffered in their previous nine meetings with the Eagles (W5 D2).

Leeds have also netted three goals in each of their last two home Premier League matches (W1 D1) and last scored three or more in three successive home games in December and January of the 2001-02 campaign.

However, no team has won more away Premier League points in 2025 than Crystal Palace (34), while the Eagles have won the most away games in the division, too (10). 

The last non 'big six' side to win more than 10 away games in a calendar year was West Ham in 2021 (11), and before that, it was the Eagles themselves in 2015 (11).

Palace have underperformed their expected goals more than any other side in the Premier League this season (-6.5), too, scoring 20 goals from 26.5 xG. The Eagles' average of 1.7 xG per game is their highest in a league campaign since their return to the top-flight in 2013.

Opta Win Probability  

Leeds United – 27.2%

Crystal Palace – 48.8%

Draw – 24%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Shivam Dube Takes Nonchalant One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Hendricks - Watch

  2. India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Quinton De Kock Shatters Record For Most T20I Half-Centuries Against Men In Blue

  3. Sri Lanka Squad For T20 World Cup: Dasun Shanaka Replaces Charith Asalanka As Captain

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal Among Absentees For Mumbai In Initial Matches

  5. India's T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Preview, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Press Conference

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  5. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Buses To Streets: Kerala’s Quiet Revolt After The Dileep Verdict

  2. Images Against Darkness: 100 Years Of The Indian Communist Movement And The Culture Of Rebellion, In Photos

  3. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  4. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

  5. The SHANTI Bill, 2025: The Unmaking Of Nuclear Accountability

Entertainment News

  1. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  2. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  3. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  4. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  2. Unrest Erupts in Bangladesh After Killing of Student Leader Sharif Hadi

  3. Mob Attacks Daily Star Office in Dhaka, Journalists Rescued After Hours

  4. Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi And Why Has His Death Sparked Protests In Dhaka?

  5. India Reopens Dhaka Visa Centre, Shuts Two Others in Bangladesh Over Security Concerns

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm