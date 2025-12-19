Leeds United Vs Crystal Palace, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Relegation threatened Leeds United welcome Crystal Palace at Elland Road
The Whites need just a point to remain above West Ham United
Leeds United's recent usage of three centre-backs means opponents will find them a less predictable and more difficult prospect, believes Jaka Bijol.
Crystal Palace are the visitors to Elland Road in one of two late kick-offs on Saturday, with Daniel Farke's hosts hoping to avoid spending Christmas inside the relegation zone.
A point would be enough to ensure they remain above 18th-placed West Ham, following a return of five points from games against Chelsea, Liverpool and Brentford.
Leeds last had a longer run without defeat in the same Premier League season in March and April 2022 (five games), and Bijol believes their switch to a 3-5-2 formation with
Noah Okafor or Lukas Nmecha supporting Dominic Calvert-Lewin has given them a new dimension.
"It's one of those things when it works better than something else," Bijol told BBC Radio Leeds. Having one formation makes it easier for our opponents, so now it makes it harder for everyone to prepare for us."
Palace were in Conference League action on Thursday, drawing 2-2 with Finnish outfit KuPS after making wholesale changes to their lineup.
Oliver Glasner's side have a packed festive schedule, with an EFL Cup quarter-final against Arsenal to come before Christmas, after which they host Tottenham and Fulham.
But Bijol does not expect the Eagles to show any signs of fatigue, saying: "As per any Premier League team, they have a big squad and they are ready to change it up. Everyone at that level is a top player that can come on and make a difference.
"I am sure they will be ready for Saturday night to come and perform, but I am sure we will give our all. We know we are able to score, and one goal against doesn't throw us off."
Having shuffled his pack on Thursday, Glasner was not concerned about keeping his cards close to his chest regarding Saturday's starting XI.
Asked if he knew Saturday's lineup, he told reporters: "It's easy. Dean Henderson, Marc Guehi, [Maxence] Lacroix, [Chris] Richards, [Tyrick] Mitchell, [Will] Hughes, [Adam] Wharton, [Nathaniel] Clyne, [Yeremy] Pino, [Eddie] Nketiah, [Jean-Philippe] Mateta."
Players To Watch
Leeds United – Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Calvert-Lewin has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace, only netting more against Newcastle United (six).
He's looking to become just the fourth different Leeds player to score in five consecutive Premier League appearances, after Mark Viduka (twice in 2003), Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (December 1998) and Rod Wallace (December 1993).
Crystal Palace – Jean-Philippe Mateta
Both Calvert-Lewin and Mateta have scored four non-penalty goals in the Premier League this season, with all of them coming from first-time shots.
That is the most non-penalty goals by anyone with all of them coming first-time this season.
Match Prediction – Crystal Palace Win
Leeds have lost their last two Premier League games against Crystal Palace, as many defeats as they suffered in their previous nine meetings with the Eagles (W5 D2).
Leeds have also netted three goals in each of their last two home Premier League matches (W1 D1) and last scored three or more in three successive home games in December and January of the 2001-02 campaign.
However, no team has won more away Premier League points in 2025 than Crystal Palace (34), while the Eagles have won the most away games in the division, too (10).
The last non 'big six' side to win more than 10 away games in a calendar year was West Ham in 2021 (11), and before that, it was the Eagles themselves in 2015 (11).
Palace have underperformed their expected goals more than any other side in the Premier League this season (-6.5), too, scoring 20 goals from 26.5 xG. The Eagles' average of 1.7 xG per game is their highest in a league campaign since their return to the top-flight in 2013.
Opta Win Probability
Leeds United – 27.2%
Crystal Palace – 48.8%
Draw – 24%