Leeds United 0-4 Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26: Mikel Arteta's Men Go Seven Points Clear With Thumping Win

Arsenal beat Leeds to gain a four-point gap at the top of the PL table
Gunners turned on the style at Elland Road with 4-0 win
Man City and Villa have to win on Sunday to close gap on Arsenal
Arsenal ended their three-match winless streak in the Premier League with a 4-0 victory over Leeds United, which moved them seven points clear at the top of the table.
Manchester City and Aston Villa had taken advantage of Arsenal's recent wobble to close the gap, but the Gunners turned on the style at Elland Road on Saturday.
Noni Madueke stole the show for Arsenal in the first half, having been brought into the starting lineup in a late change when Bukayo Saka was injured in the warm-up.
He whipped in a delightful cross that Martin Zubimendi glanced in for the opener 27 minutes in, after Declan Rice – on his 300th Premier League appearance – had recycled a set-piece.
And it was Madueke's corner that forced the second goal 11 minutes later. Karl Darlow, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin in front of him, punched the delivery against his near post and into the net.
Viktor Gyokeres, who was denied a one-on-one after a brilliant Joe Rodon block, then got his first goal since mid-December with an off-balance finish in the 69th minute.
And it was his replacement, Gabriel Jesus, who added late gloss to the scoreline. He guided a low finish into the bottom-right corner with four minutes remaining after holding off Pascal Struijk.
Leeds struggled to test the league leaders in a frustrating outing and remain 16th, six points above the relegation zone.
Data Debrief: Arsenal get back on track
Having seen their gap at the top get smaller, Mikel Arteta knew how important it was for Arsenal to regain some control in the title race.
They went back to their basics; Arsenal have scored more goals from corners (14) than any other side in the Premier League this season, while no side can better their 10 headed goals (level with Tottenham).
It is also the fifth time they have scored at least four goals away to Leeds, as they outperformed their 2.39 expected goals (xG) from 14 attempts. Leeds, by contrast, mustered just 0.15 xG.
And it was another important goal for Gyokeres. He has scored four goals in his last six appearances for the Gunners in all competitions and is now their outright top scorer this term, with 11 goals.