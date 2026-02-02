Rajasthan United 3-2 Namdhari, Indian Football League: Amadou Soukouna Brace Lifts Hosts To First Victory

Rajasthan United FC Vs Namdhari FC, Indian Football League 2025-26: Amadou Soukouna struck twice, including a stoppage-time winner, as Rajasthan United edged Namdhari 3-2 for their first win of the IFL season, climbing to fourth in the table

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Rajasthan United FC vs Namdhari FC match report Indian Football League 2025-26 matchday 3
Rajasthan United FC players celebrating a goal during the Indian Football League match against Namdhari FC on March 13, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Amadou Soukouna scores early and nets injury-time winner in Rajasthan’s 3-2 victory over Namdhari FC

  • Pedro Astray adds second goal before Namdhari fight back through Manvir Singh, Najib Ibrahim

  • Rajasthan United FC secure first win of season, move up to fourth in IFL 2025-26 standings

An injury-time strike by Amadou Soukouna led Rajasthan United edge to a 3-2 win over Namdhari Sports Academy in the Indian Football League here on Friday.

Soukouna gave the home side the lead in the 13th minute before Pedro Astray doubled the advantage in the 57th.

Namdhari mounted a late comeback in the final 10 minutes, levelling the scores through Manvir Singh (83’) and Najib Ibrahim (90’) goals.

However, Soukouna struck again in the sixth minute of stoppage time to ensure the first win of the season for Rajasthan United.

The home side climbed to fourth in the table with as many points from three matches, while Namdhari remain ninth with two points from three games.

Real Kashmir FC, Aizawl FC Draw

Real Kashmir FC and Aizawl FC shared the spoils in a dramatic 2-2 draw in another IFL match played in Aizawl.

Real Kashmir took the lead twice through Shedrack Charles and Ahteeb Ahmad Dar in either half, but Aizawl FC responded on both occasions through Zomuansanga and Lalhriatpuia to earn a point in a closely-fought contest.

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Aizawl moved to the top of the standings with five points, while Real Kashmir sit ninth with two.

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