Indian Football League: Gokulam Kerala Escape Relegation With Last-Gasp Win Over Namdhari

Six minutes were added at the end of the first half, and both teams continued to search for an opener. Manvir managed to work space for a shot at the near post after receiving Rohit’s pass, but his effort lacked the power to trouble Shibinraj. At the other end, Moses showed sharp footwork to evade two defenders and drive into the area before Adersh Mattummal produced a crucial block to deny the Gokulam forward.