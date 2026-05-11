ISL Points Table: How Things Stand In Title Race After Mohun Bagan Vs Inter Kashi Draw Ahead Of Kolkata Derby

Mohun Bagan's 0-0 draw with Inter Kashi took the Mariners level on points with table-toppers East Bengal FC, but behind on goal difference. The Kolkata rivals will face off in a blockbuster derby at the Salt Lake on May 17 that could be decisive in the title race

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Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Inter Kashi match report Indian super league points table title race
Action from the Indian Super League 2025-26 game between Mohun Bagan and Inter Kashi in Kolkata. Photo: ISL
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Inter Kashi hold Mohun Bagan Super Giant to 0-0 draw

  • Mohun Bagan stay second with 22 points, behind East Bengal

  • Inter Kashi remain 10th in standings with 12 points

Mohun Bagan Super Giant were held to a goalless draw by a determined Inter Kashi side in their Indian Super League 2025-26 encounter at the Salt Lake Stadium (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan) in Kolkata on Tuesday (May 12, 2026).

ALSO READ: Mohun Bagan Vs Inter Kashi Highlights

Despite dominating possession for large spells, the Mariners were unable to break down a resolute Inter Kashi defence, as the sides settled for a point apiece. The result took Mohun Bagan to 22 points from 11 matches, level with table-toppers East Bengal FC, but behind on goal difference. The Kolkata rivals will face off in a blockbuster derby at the Salt Lake on Sunday (May 17) that could be decisive in the title race.

Meanwhile, Inter Kashi remain 10th with 12 points. Mohun Bagan’s Deepak Tangri was awarded Man of the Match.

Updated ISL 2025-26 Points Table

PosTeamPldWDLGFGAGDPts
1East Bengal116412791822
2Mohun Bagan116412071322
3Jamshedpur FC126331510521
4Bengaluru FC125521611520
5FC Goa12552149520
6Punjab FC11542158719
7Mumbai City11542119219
8Kerala Blasters124261316-314
9NorthEast United123451421-713
10Inter Kashi113351015-512
11SC Delhi112451215-310
12Odisha FC112451219-710
13Chennaiyin12237819-119
14MohammedanSporting11038726-193

How Match Panned Out

The Mariners made a lively start with midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad testing the Inter Kashi defence early on, but his two attempts in quick succession, couldn’t find the target.

Abhijit Mondal's side had a chance to take the lead in the ninth minute and disrupt Mohun Bagan’s rhythm. An early opening fell to Mohammed Asif after a clever move involving Alfred Planas, Nauris Petkevičius, and Sergio Llamas, but his effort drifted narrowly wide, offering a glimpse of Inter Kashi’s attacking intent.

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Mohun Bagan gradually assumed control of possession, with Sahal orchestrating play in midfield. The home side created half-chances through Sahal and Robinho, but Inter Kashi’s compact defensive shape ensured clear opportunities remained scarce.

Dimitrios Petratos and Jason Cummings tried to find a rhythm but lacked the final touches and set-pieces proved to be Mohun Bagan’s most consistent avenue. Yet Inter Kashi’s backline, marshalled by Narender Gahlot and David Humanes, stood firm. At the other end, Planas came close late in the half, but his effort sailed over as the visitors continued to threaten sporadically.

The first half ended goalless, with Mohun Bagan enjoying the majority of possession but failing to register a meaningful test for Inter Kashi goalkeeper Shubham Dhas.

Mohun Bagan head coach Sergio Lobera responded at the break with attacking changes, introducing Liston Colaco and Jamie Maclaren in search of a breakthrough. The Mariners increased their intensity, with Dimitri Petratos and Maclaren linking up well in advanced areas.

Petratos forced a save early in the second half, while long-range efforts from Colaco and Aldred failed to trouble the scoreboard. Mohun Bagan continued to probe, but Inter Kashi’s defensive discipline, led by Rohit Danu, Sandip Mandi and Narender, restricted space in and around the penalty area.

A promising move in the 66th minute saw Manvir Singh cut the ball back for Sahal inside the box, but once again Inter Kashi held their ground with a crucial block at close range.

As the match wore on, Inter Kashi grew in confidence, introducing fresh legs and managing possession smartly to disrupt Mohun Bagan’s rhythm. Jayesh Rane had a sight of goal following a counter, but his effort sailed over.

The Mariners pushed hard in the closing stages, with Maclaren coming closest in the 85th minute, only to be denied by an excellent save from Shubham Dhas, who stretched to deflect the effort away. Moments later, Tom Aldred headed wide from a corner as frustration grew among the home side.

Inter Kashi nearly snatched a late winner in stoppage time when Rohit Danu broke forward, but Vishal Kaith came off his line swiftly to deny the chance.

Mohun Bagan made some attempts towards the dying moments with freekicks from Colaco, but couldn’t find the winner. In the end, Inter Kashi’s organised and resilient performance earned them a well-deserved point, while Mohun Bagan were left to reflect on missed opportunities despite controlling over 70 per cent of possession.

Q

Who won the Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi match in Indian Super League?

A

The Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi match in Indian Super League 2025-26 ended in a 0-0 draw.

Q

Where do Mohun Bagan stand in ISL points table?

A

Mohun Bagan stand second in ISL points table with 22 points from 11 matches.

Q

Who leads ISL standings currently?

A

East Bengal lead ISL standings with 22 points but a better goal difference than Mohun Bagan.

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