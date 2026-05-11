ISL Points Table: How Things Stand In Title Race After Mohun Bagan Vs Inter Kashi Draw Ahead Of Kolkata Derby

Despite dominating possession for large spells, the Mariners were unable to break down a resolute Inter Kashi defence, as the sides settled for a point apiece. The result took Mohun Bagan to 22 points from 11 matches, level with table-toppers East Bengal FC, but behind on goal difference. The Kolkata rivals will face off in a blockbuster derby at the Salt Lake on Sunday (May 17) that could be decisive in the title race.