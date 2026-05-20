Inter Kashi Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When And Where To Watch Title Decider

East Bengal only need a victory against Inter Kashi to guarantee their historic first-ever ISL trophy
They are tied on points with Mohun Bagan but holding a massive five-goal cushion in goal difference
The Red and Gold Brigade must secure the title without forward Edmund Lalrindika, who is suspended
The race for the 2025-26 Indian Super League title goes down to the wire on Thursday, May 21, as league leaders East Bengal FC look to script history against Inter Kashi at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan. In this unique, fast-paced single-leg season without post-season playoffs, the table-topper wins it all.
Following a dramatic 1-1 draw in the Kolkata Derby—where a late goal split the points—Óscar Bruzón’s men sit tied on 23 points with arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant but command a decisive five-goal cushion in goal difference. To capture their historic first-ever ISL trophy and a top-flight national crown after 22 long years, the calculation for East Bengal is entirely in their own hands: a victory guarantees them the title.
Alternatively, if they drop points, they must match or better Mohun Bagan’s result against SC Delhi, relying heavily on stars like Cleiton Silva and Madih Talal to maintain defensive composure while pushing for early goals. Standing in their way is a resilient Inter Kashi squad that has enjoyed a successful debut top-flight campaign.
Sitting ninth on the table and safe from relegation, interim head coach Abhijit Mondal’s side has built massive confidence following back-to-back goalless draws against Mohun Bagan and SC Delhi.
Armed with those consecutive clean sheets, the designated hosts will look to play ultimate spoilers by setting up a dense, disciplined low block to frustrate the league leaders.
The primary tactical challenge for Óscar Bruzón heading into this decisive fixture is navigating a significant selection headache in the attacking third. Forward Edmund Lalrindika, who dramatically put East Bengal ahead in the 85th minute of the Kolkata Derby, is officially unavailable for the final matchday after picking up a late red card via a second yellow in stoppage time.
Despite these crucial domestic absences, the Red and Gold Brigade will look to retain their clinical edge by heavily leaning on the foreign creative flair of Miguel Figueira to feed their new-look striking duo of Youssef Ezzejjari and Danish forward Anton Søjberg against Inter Kashi's deep-set defense.
With all decisive title matches kicking off simultaneously at 7:30 PM IST, the stadium will be an absolute pressure cooker. Expect a sea of Red and Gold fans to completely take over the stands, creating a highly charged atmosphere as East Bengal launch an all-out assault to seal their date with destiny.
ISL 2025-26 Updated Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Draw
|Loss
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|East Bengal FC
|12
|6
|5
|1
|18
|23
|2
|Mohun Bagan SG
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|23
|3
|Bengaluru FC
|13
|6
|5
|2
|6
|23
|4
|Punjab FC
|12
|6
|4
|2
|8
|22
|5
|Mumbai City FC
|12
|6
|4
|2
|6
|22
|6
|Jamshedpur FC
|12
|6
|3
|3
|5
|21
|7
|FC Goa
|13
|5
|5
|3
|4
|20
|8
|Kerala Blasters FC
|13
|5
|2
|6
|-2
|17
|9
|NorthEast United FC
|13
|4
|4
|5
|-5
|16
|10
|Inter Kashi FC
|12
|3
|4
|5
|-5
|13
|11
|SC Delhi
|12
|2
|5
|5
|-3
|11
|12
|Odisha FC
|12
|2
|4
|6
|-8
|10
|13
|Chennaiyin FC
|13
|2
|3
|8
|-12
|9
|14
|Mohammedan SC
|13
|0
|3
|10
|-25
|3
Inter Kashi Vs East Bengal, ISL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Inter Kashi Vs East Bengal ISL match be played?
The Inter Kashi vs East Bengal ISL match will be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
When will the Inter Kashi vs East Bengal ISL match be played?
The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. IST on Thursday, May 21.
Where to watch the Inter Kashi vs East Bengal ISL match?
The Inter Kashi vs East Bengal ISL match will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India. Moreover, catch the action on the FanCode app and website in India