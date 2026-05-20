Inter Kashi Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When And Where To Watch Title Decider

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Tied on points but carrying a five-goal cushion, league leaders East Bengal FC need a final-day victory over a stubborn Inter Kashi side to secure their historic first-ever ISL title trumping arch-rivals Mohun Bagan

Inter Kashi Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26 round 13
Summary of this article

  • East Bengal only need a victory against Inter Kashi to guarantee their historic first-ever ISL trophy

  • They are tied on points with Mohun Bagan but holding a massive five-goal cushion in goal difference

  • The Red and Gold Brigade must secure the title without forward Edmund Lalrindika, who is suspended

The race for the 2025-26 Indian Super League title goes down to the wire on Thursday, May 21, as league leaders East Bengal FC look to script history against Inter Kashi at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan. In this unique, fast-paced single-leg season without post-season playoffs, the table-topper wins it all.

Following a dramatic 1-1 draw in the Kolkata Derby—where a late goal split the points—Óscar Bruzón’s men sit tied on 23 points with arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant but command a decisive five-goal cushion in goal difference. To capture their historic first-ever ISL trophy and a top-flight national crown after 22 long years, the calculation for East Bengal is entirely in their own hands: a victory guarantees them the title.

Related Content
Jason Cummings celebrating after scoring a goal during Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL 2025-26 match. - mohunbagansg/X
Mohun Bagan and East Bengal footballers in action during the Kolkata Derby of ISL 2025-26. - mohunbagansg/X
Action from the Indian Super League 2025-26 game between Mohun Bagan and Inter Kashi in Kolkata. - ISL
Action from the Indian Super League match between Mohun Bagan and Inter Kashi. - Photo: ISL

Alternatively, if they drop points, they must match or better Mohun Bagan’s result against SC Delhi, relying heavily on stars like Cleiton Silva and Madih Talal to maintain defensive composure while pushing for early goals. Standing in their way is a resilient Inter Kashi squad that has enjoyed a successful debut top-flight campaign.

Sitting ninth on the table and safe from relegation, interim head coach Abhijit Mondal’s side has built massive confidence following back-to-back goalless draws against Mohun Bagan and SC Delhi.

Armed with those consecutive clean sheets, the designated hosts will look to play ultimate spoilers by setting up a dense, disciplined low block to frustrate the league leaders.

The primary tactical challenge for Óscar Bruzón heading into this decisive fixture is navigating a significant selection headache in the attacking third. Forward Edmund Lalrindika, who dramatically put East Bengal ahead in the 85th minute of the Kolkata Derby, is officially unavailable for the final matchday after picking up a late red card via a second yellow in stoppage time.

Despite these crucial domestic absences, the Red and Gold Brigade will look to retain their clinical edge by heavily leaning on the foreign creative flair of Miguel Figueira to feed their new-look striking duo of Youssef Ezzejjari and Danish forward Anton Søjberg against Inter Kashi's deep-set defense.

With all decisive title matches kicking off simultaneously at 7:30 PM IST, the stadium will be an absolute pressure cooker. Expect a sea of Red and Gold fans to completely take over the stands, creating a highly charged atmosphere as East Bengal launch an all-out assault to seal their date with destiny.

ISL 2025-26 Updated Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinDrawLossGoal DifferencePoints
1East Bengal FC126511823
2Mohun Bagan SG126511323
3Bengaluru FC13652623
4Punjab FC12642822
5Mumbai City FC12642622
6Jamshedpur FC12633521
7FC Goa13553420
8Kerala Blasters FC13526-217
9NorthEast United FC13445-516
10Inter Kashi FC12345-513
11SC Delhi12255-311
12Odisha FC12246-810
13Chennaiyin FC13238-129
14Mohammedan SC130310-253

Inter Kashi Vs East Bengal, ISL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

Q

Where will the Inter Kashi Vs East Bengal ISL match be played?

A

The Inter Kashi vs East Bengal ISL match will be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Q

When will the Inter Kashi vs East Bengal ISL match be played?

A

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. IST on Thursday, May 21.

Q

Where to watch the Inter Kashi vs East Bengal ISL match?

A

The Inter Kashi vs East Bengal ISL match will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India. Moreover, catch the action on the FanCode app and website in India

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