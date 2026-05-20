Why Are Southampton Players Reportedly Exploring Legal Action Against Their Own Club? Saints ‘Spygate’ Explained

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Published at:

Southampton players are reportedly exploring legal action against their own club after being expelled from the EFL Championship play-offs following a “spygate” scandal

Southampton players exploring legal action against club reports Saints Spygate explained
Summary of this article

  • Southampton players are reportedly weighing legal action against their own club

  • The EFL expelled Southampton from the Championship play-offs following a “spygate” scandal

  • Middlesbrough have been reinstated and will face Hull City in Saturday’s final at Wembley

Southampton players are reportedly exploring legal action against their own club after the Saints were expelled from the EFL Championship play-offs by the English Football League over a massive “spygate” scandal.

The EFL confirmed Southampton’s expulsion on Tuesday, reinstating Middlesbrough in their place. Boro, who lost to the Saints in the semi-finals, will now face Hull City in Saturday’s Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Southampton have also been handed a four-point deduction for the next season. The club is appealing both punishments.

Why Are Southampton Players Angry?

According to a report by The Athletic, the Southampton players were largely kept in the dark about the investigation against the club and only learned about the sanctions when they were publicly announced.

The punishment will have severe financial consequences for several members of Tonda Eckert’s squad. Players who accepted 40% wage cuts following relegation from the English Premier League were set to earn their full salaries if the club secured promotion.

The Southampton squad is reportedly set to meet club officials on Wednesday. The report said that the players have already contacted the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) for advice regarding a potential lawsuit.

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What Are Southampton Accused Of?

The EFL said Southampton “admitted to multiple breaches of EFL Regulations related to the unauthorised filming of other clubs’ training”.

“The admitted breaches concern fixtures against Oxford United in December 2025, Ipswich Town in April 2026 and Middlesbrough in May 2026,” the statement said.

Before the first leg of the play-off semi-final, Southampton analyst William Salt secretly observed and filmed Middlesbrough’s training session. After a goalless first leg, Southampton won the return leg 2-1 at St Mary’s.

What Happens Next?

The EFL confirmed that “the parties are working to try and resolve any appeal on Wednesday 20 May”. The result of the appeal could potentially affect Saturday’s final. If Southampton’s appeal is successful, the kick-off will be pushed back by an hour, The Athletic reported.

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