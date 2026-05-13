Southampton 2-1 Middlesbrough, EFL Championship Playoffs Semi-Final: Charles Strikes Late To Send Saints To Final

Southampton's Welington, right, and Ryan Manning celebrate at the final whistle in the EFL Championship play off semifinal soccer game between Southampton and Middlesbrough, Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in, Southampton, England. | Photo: AP/Andrew Matthews

Southampton's Welington, right, and Ryan Manning celebrate at the final whistle in the EFL Championship play off semifinal soccer game between Southampton and Middlesbrough, Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in, Southampton, England. | Photo: AP/Andrew Matthews