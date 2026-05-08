EFL Championship Playoff: Southampton Accused Of ‘Spying’ By Middlesbrough – See What Happened

Middlesbrough lodged a complaint accusing Southampton of unauthorised filming during a training session before their EFL Championship 2025-26 playoff semi-final

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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Middlesbrough vs Southampton EFL Championship 2025-26 spying accusations details
Sothampton players celebrate after scoring during the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton in Manchester, England, Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Middlesbrough accused a Southampton analyst of unauthorised filming of their training session at Rockliffe Park

  • The individual was confronted by Middlesbrough staff, forced to delete footage, and ordered to leave the premises

  • The EFL confirmed it is treating the matter as “potential misconduct” ahead of the first leg of their playoff semi-final

Middlesbrough have accused Southampton of spying on their training session ahead of their clash in the EFL Championship 2025-26 playoff semi-final. The two teams will play the first leg of their playoff tie at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

The English Football League confirmed that it had received a complaint from Middlesbrough regarding an alleged incident that happened during Thursday morning’s training session at the club’s Rockliffe Park base. According to BBC Sport, a Southampton performance analyst was accused of “unauthorised filming” to record tactical preparations.

The person was reportedly confronted by Middlesbrough staff, forced to delete the footage, and then ordered to leave the premises.

EFL Launch Probe

In a statement sent to The Associated Press, the EFL confirmed that the matter is being treated as a “potential misconduct”. The authorities have also requested Southampton’s statements.

“The alleged incident is said to have taken place on Middlesbrough’s private property by an individual identified to be associated with Southampton,” the statement said.

Under EFL regulations, clubs are prohibited from directly or indirectly observing another team’s training sessions within 72 hours of a scheduled fixture.

The first leg will be played on Saturday at 5:00 PM IST. The return fixture is scheduled for Tuesday at St Mary’s Stadium.

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Memories of Leeds Spygate

The latest incident has drawn comparisons with the infamous 2019 “Spygate” scandal involving Leeds United and then-head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds were fined GBP 200,000 after admitting to sending a club employee to observe Derby County’s training session before a second-tier league match. Bielsa later admitted in a lengthy press conference that he had watched at least one training session of every opponent.

At the time, the EFL said in a statement that Leeds’ behaviour “fell significantly short of the standards expected by the EFL and must not be repeated.”

Q

What did Middlesbrough accuse Southampton of?

A

Middlesbrough alleged that a Southampton analyst filmed their training session without authorisation ahead of their EFL Championship 2025-26 playoff semi‑final.

Q

What action has the EFL taken?

A

The EFL confirmed it is treating the matter as potential misconduct and has requested Southampton’s statement.

Q

When are the Middlesbrough vs Southampton playoff matches?

A

  • First leg: Saturday at Riverside Stadium

  • Second leg: Tuesday at St Mary’s Stadium

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