Hull City Vs Millwall LIVE Streaming, EFL C'ship Playoff SF 2025-26: Where, When To Watch 1st Leg On TV & Online

Hull City Vs Millwall, EFL Championship 2025-26 playoff semi-final 1st leg: Know all about the playoff semi-final 1st leg match, including preview, predicted lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

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Hull City vs Millwall
Lewis Koumas of Hull City reacts during the draw with Watford
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Hull City and Millwall clash in the EFL Championship 2025-26 playoff semi-final first leg

  • Millwall have conceded 24 goals in the division this season

  • Hull finished sixth in the EFL C'ship table

Hull City and Millwall will lock horns in the EFL Championship 2025-26 playoff semi-final first leg on Friday night. Millwall narrowly missed out on automatic promotion to the Premier League whereas Hull secured the final playoff spot (sixth) in the EFL Championship table with a victory on the final day.

The Tigers lost two games in their last six matches with a victory on the final day ensuring they claim the sixth and final spot in the EFL C'ship table over Wrexham.

As for Millwall, they are yet to taste defeat in their last five games. They defeated already-relegated Oxford United on the final day and their fans will have little complaints given their sensational away record in the division.

Moreover, Millwall have also conceded 24 goals in the season, the best return in the Championship.

Hull City Vs Millwall: Head-to-head Record

  • Matches Played: 26

  • Hull City won:10

  • Millwall won: 8

  • Draw: 8

Hull City Vs Millwall: Predicted XIs

Hull City Predicted XI:

Pandur; Coyle, Egan, Hughes, Giles; Slater, Crooks; Belloumi, Gelhardt, Millar; McBurnie

Millwall Predicted XI:

Patterson; Leonard, Crama, Cooper, Sturge; Bannan, De Norre; Azeez, Neghli, Ballo; Ivanovic

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Hull City Vs Millwall: Live Streaming

Q

When and where is the Hull City Vs Millwall, EFL Championship Playoff Semi-Final 2025-26 1st Leg match being played?

A

The Hull City Vs Millwall, EFL Championship Playoff Semi-Final 2025-26 1st Leg match will be played on Saturday, May 9 at the MKM Stadium with the kick-off scheduled at 12:30am IST.

Q

Where to watch the Hull City Vs Millwall, EFL Championship Playoff Semi-Final 2025-26 1st Leg match live on TV and Online?

A

The Hull City Vs Millwall, EFL Championship Playoff Semi-Final 2025-26 1st Leg match won't be available for telecast in India. For live streaming, catch the action on the FanCode app and website.

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