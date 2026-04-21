Leicester City Vs Hull City Preview, EFL Championship: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Leicester City vs Hull City, EFL Championship 2025-26: Know all about the LEI vs HUL Matchday 44 fixture, including preview, prediction, lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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Leicester City vs Hull City Preview EFL Championship 2025-26 Matchday 44 live streaming
Leicester City's Luke Thomas in action during the EFL Championship match against Portsmouth on April 18, 2026. | Photo: Instagram/lcfc
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Leicester City face Hull City in the EFL Championship 2025-26 at King Power Stadium on Tuesday

  • Leicester are eight points adrift from safety and looking at relegation to the third tier

  • Find out when and where to watch the Leicester City vs Hull City match live on TV and online

Leicester City will be fighting to save their EFL Championship status when they host Hull City at the King Power Stadium for a Matchday 44 fixture on Tuesday. Ten years on from their incredible title win in the English Premier League, the Foxes are staring at relegation to the third tier, with only a victory keeping them afloat.

Leicester are currently in 23rd place in the Championship standings with 41 points, after being handed a six-point deduction. They are eight points adrift of safety with three games remaining, meaning they need to win all of them to have a shot at avoiding back-to-back relegations and a return to League One for the first time since 2009.

The Foxes suffered a 1-0 loss away to Portsmouth in their last outing, marking their second consecutive defeat in the league. They remain winless in their last six outings, which makes survival a tough task. They have had three head coaches this season – Marti Cifuentes, Andy King and now Gary Rowett – but none of them have been able to get a tune out of the squad.

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Hull City, meanwhile, are sixth in the standings with 69 points. A 1-1 draw with Birmingham City in their last match extended their winless run to four games, but they have lost just once in their last five outings.

However, with Wrexham breathing down their necks, Sergej Jakirovic’s men will need all three points to maintain their top-six status. The Tigers can open up a five-point gap over Wrexham with a win tonight.

Leicester City vs Hull City: Head-To-Head Record

Leicester City and Hull City have faced each other on 84 occasions. Hull have the head-to-head advantage with 32 wins, compared to 27 victories for Leicester. 25 games have ended in a draw.

Leicester City vs Hull City: Team News

Leicester City will be without three key defenders for their match against Hull: Victor Kristiansen (knee), Ben Nelson (muscle), and Caleb Okoli (muscle). However, midfielder Jordan James has recovered from his injury setback and can make a start for the Foxes.

Hull have a lot of big names missing, with Cody Drameh (muscle), Regan Slater (ankle), Ryan Giles (hamstring), and David Akintola (ankle) all ruled out with injuries. On-loan defensive midfielder John Lundstram is back having served his suspension.

Leicester City vs Hull City: Predicted Lineups

Leicester City: Asmir Begovic; Ricardo Pereira, Jamaal Lascelles, Jannik Vestergaard, Luke Thomas; Hamza Choudhary, Harry Winks; Abdul Fatawu, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Stephy Mavididi; Patson Daka.

Hull City: Ivor Pandur; Lewie Coyle, Semi Ajayi, John Egan, Paddy McNair; Amir Hadziahmetovic, Matt Crooks; Mohamed Belloumi, Joe Gelhardt, Liam Millar; Oli McBurnie.

Leicester City vs Hull City: Prediction

While both teams come into the match without a win in some time, Hull have been on a different level from Leicester throughout the season. As such, nothing short of a miracle from the Foxes will stop the Tigers from returning with all three points.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-2 Hull City

Leicester City vs Hull City: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Leicester City vs Hull City, EFL Championship 2025-26 match being played?

A

The Leicester City vs Hull City, EFL Championship 2025-26 match will be played on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at the King Power Stadium. In India, the match will kick off at 12:15 AM IST on Wednesday.

Q

Where to watch the Leicester City vs Hull City, EFL Championship 2025-26 match live online?

A

The Leicester City vs Hull City, EFL Championship 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the Leicester City vs Hull City, EFL Championship 2025-26 match live on TV?

A

The Leicester City vs Hull City, EFL Championship 2025-26 match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.

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