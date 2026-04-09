Leicester City At Risk Of Relegation From Championship After Six-Point Deduction Upheld

Leicester City’s appeal against a six‑point deduction was dismissed by an independent board, leaving the Foxes one point from safety with five Championship matches remaining

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Published at:
Leicester City six point deduction upheld Championship relegation
File photo of Leicester City corner flag. | Photo: File
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Leicester City’s appeal against a six‑point deduction was rejected by an independent Appeal Board

  • The sanction was imposed in February for breaching EFL spending rules during the 2023‑24 season

  • Leicester are one point from safety in the Championship with five matches left

Leicester City had their appeal against a six-point deduction rejected “by an independent Appeal Board” on Wednesday, leaving the side in danger of relegation from the EFL Championship. The former English Premier League champions are just one point from safety in the second tier, with only five matches remaining.

Leicester were handed the sanction in February for breaching the English Football League’s spending regulations during the 2023-24 season, during which the Foxes secured promotion back to the first division.

“With the matter now at an end and five games of the season remaining, everyone at the club is fully focused on the matches in front of us and on shaping the outcome of our season through our results on the pitch,” Leicester said in a statement.

“We know this has been a challenging period, and we thank our supporters for the backing they continue to give the team. The responsibility now is to ensure these remaining games are approached with the focus and intent our current situation demands.”

Despite their historic 5,000-to-1 Premier League title win a decade ago, Leicester now face the real possibility of dropping into the third tier if results do not improve immediately. They missed an opportunity to climb out of the relegation zone earlier this week, drawing 1-1 with bottom-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

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Leicester City will next face Swansea City in the Championship at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Q

Why were Leicester City given a points deduction?

A

Leicester City were docked six points for breaching EFL spending regulations during the 2023‑24 season.

Q

What happened to Leicester City’s appeal?

A

Their appeal was rejected by an independent Appeal Board, meaning the six‑point penalty stands.

Q

When will Leicester City play next?

A

Leicester will face Swansea City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday in the Championship.

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