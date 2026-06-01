Australia Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026: Volpato Switches Allegiance To Join Socceroos

Australia’s Jason Geria, left, and Cristian Volpato, right, arrive with teammates ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament in San Francisco, Sunday, May 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Minh Connors

Australia’s Jason Geria, left, and Cristian Volpato, right, arrive with teammates ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament in San Francisco, Sunday, May 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Minh Connors