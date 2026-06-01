Carlo Ancelotti’s Son Davide Takes Charge At Lille For Champions League Return

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Associated Press
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Carlo Ancelotti’s son Davide takes charge at Lille on a two-year deal, as the French club prepares for the Champions League next season

Carlo Ancelotti son Davide hired as Lille head coach details
Coach Davide Ancelotti of Brazil’s Botafogo directs his players during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen first leg soccer match against Ecuador’s Liga Deportiva Universitaria at Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Aug. 14, 2025. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
Summary of this article

  • Davide Ancelotti, son of Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti, has been appointed Lille’s new head coach

  • The 36-year-old signed a two-year contract, replacing Bruno Genesio after Lille’s third-place Ligue 1 finish

  • Davide previously worked as assistant to his father at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton, Real Madrid, and Brazil

The son of Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti was hired Monday by Lille to lead the French club in the Champions League next season.

Davide Ancelotti signed a two-year contract, Lille said in a statement.

The 36-year-old Ancelotti replaces Bruno Génésio whose contract was not renewed after leading Lille to a third-place finish in Ligue 1.

Ancelotti was assistant to his storied father at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton, Real Madrid and then the Brazil national team, including during qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Ancelotti left his father’s coaching staff last year for his first full-time coaching job at Botafogo. He was fired within five months.

He returns to Ligue 1 more than 13 years after he was a fitness coach at Paris Saint-Germain during his father’s 18-month spell there.

Lille is back in the Champions League after impressing in the 2024-25 season, placing seventh in the 36-team standings. Lille then lost in the round of 16 to Borussia Dortmund.

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Under Génésio, Lille played in the second-tier Europa League this season and lost in the round of 16 to eventual champion Aston Villa.

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