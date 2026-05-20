Mohun Bagan Vs SC Delhi Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When And Where To Watch

Mohun Bagan must defeat SC Delhi and pray for an East Bengal slip-up to retain their crown
They are tied on points with East Bengal but trailing by five goals on goal difference
Sitting 11th, a stubborn SC Delhi side aim to deploy a dense defensive block to frustrate the hosts
The race for the 2025-26 Indian Super League title goes down to the wire on Thursday, May 21, as defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant host Sporting Club Delhi at the Salt Lake Stadium. In this unique, fast-paced single-leg season without post-season playoffs, the table-topper wins it all.
Following a dramatic 1-1 draw in the Kolkata Derby—where Jason Cummings rescued a 90th-minute point for the Mariners—Sergio Lobera’s men sit tied on 23 points with arch-rivals East Bengal but are separated by a five-goal deficit in goal difference.
To capture back-to-back crowns, the calculation for Mohun Bagan is simple yet demanding: they must secure a victory on home turf and hope East Bengal slip up against Inter Kashi.
Alternatively, if both Kolkata giants win, the Mariners will need an outlandish, six-goal victory margin over whatever East Bengal manages, putting immense pressure on attackers like Cummings, Jamie Maclaren, and playmaker Dimitrios Petratos to press from the opening whistle.
Standing in their way is an SC Delhi squad that has experienced a tough debut top-flight season. Sitting 11th on the table with just two wins, Tomasz Tchórz's men are fresh off a goalless draw against Inter Kashi. Led up front by Serbian striker Matija Babovic, the visitors will look to play spoilers, set up a dense defensive block, and capitalised on any space left by an aggressive Mohun Bagan team.
With all decisive title matches kicking off simultaneously at 7:30 PM IST, the Salt Lake Stadium will be an absolute pressure cooker. Expect the Mariners to launch a relentless offensive barrage from the start, knowing that the championship depends entirely on a ruthless final performance and a bit of favor from results elsewhere.
ISL 2025-26 Updated Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Draw
|Loss
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|East Bengal FC
|12
|6
|5
|1
|18
|23
|2
|Mohun Bagan SG
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|23
|3
|Bengaluru FC
|13
|6
|5
|2
|6
|23
|4
|Punjab FC
|12
|6
|4
|2
|8
|22
|5
|Mumbai City FC
|12
|6
|4
|2
|6
|22
|6
|Jamshedpur FC
|12
|6
|3
|3
|5
|21
|7
|FC Goa
|13
|5
|5
|3
|4
|20
|8
|Kerala Blasters FC
|13
|5
|2
|6
|-2
|17
|9
|NorthEast United FC
|13
|4
|4
|5
|-5
|16
|10
|Inter Kashi FC
|12
|3
|4
|5
|-5
|13
|11
|SC Delhi
|12
|2
|5
|5
|-3
|11
|12
|Odisha FC
|12
|2
|4
|6
|-8
|10
|13
|Chennaiyin FC
|13
|2
|3
|8
|-12
|9
|14
|Mohammedan SC
|13
|0
|3
|10
|-25
|3
Mohun Bagan Vs SC Delhi, ISL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Mohun Bagan vs SC Delhi ISL match be played?
The Mohun Bagan vs SC Delhi ISL match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VBYK) in Kolkata.
When will the Mohun Bagan vs SC Delhi ISL match be played?
The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. IST on Thursday, May 21.
Where to watch the Mohun Bagan vs SC Delhi ISL match?
The Mohun Bagan vs SC Delhi ISL match will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India. Moreover, catch the action on the FanCode app and website in India