Mohun Bagan Vs SC Delhi Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When And Where To Watch

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant must defeat debutants Sporting Club Delhi at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday and rely on an East Bengal slip-up to erase a five-goal difference deficit and claim the ISL title

Mohun Bagan Vs SC Delhi Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26 Round 13
Summary of this article

  • Mohun Bagan must defeat SC Delhi and pray for an East Bengal slip-up to retain their crown

  • They are tied on points with East Bengal but trailing by five goals on goal difference

  • Sitting 11th, a stubborn SC Delhi side aim to deploy a dense defensive block to frustrate the hosts

The race for the 2025-26 Indian Super League title goes down to the wire on Thursday, May 21, as defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant host Sporting Club Delhi at the Salt Lake Stadium. In this unique, fast-paced single-leg season without post-season playoffs, the table-topper wins it all.

Following a dramatic 1-1 draw in the Kolkata Derby—where Jason Cummings rescued a 90th-minute point for the Mariners—Sergio Lobera’s men sit tied on 23 points with arch-rivals East Bengal but are separated by a five-goal deficit in goal difference.

Related Content
Mohun Bagan and East Bengal footballers in action during the Kolkata Derby of ISL 2025-26. - mohunbagansg/X
Oscar Bruzon with his assistant ahead of the Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal, ISL 2025-26 Kolkata Derby match at Salt Lake stadium. - eastbengal_fc/X
Mohun Bagan and East Bengal footballers in action during the Kolkata Derby of ISL 2025-26. - mohunbagansg/X
Mohun Bagan's Liston Colaco in action during the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match against East Bengal at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, on October 31, 2025. - | Photo: Instagram/mohunbagansg

To capture back-to-back crowns, the calculation for Mohun Bagan is simple yet demanding: they must secure a victory on home turf and hope East Bengal slip up against Inter Kashi.

Alternatively, if both Kolkata giants win, the Mariners will need an outlandish, six-goal victory margin over whatever East Bengal manages, putting immense pressure on attackers like Cummings, Jamie Maclaren, and playmaker Dimitrios Petratos to press from the opening whistle.

Standing in their way is an SC Delhi squad that has experienced a tough debut top-flight season. Sitting 11th on the table with just two wins, Tomasz Tchórz's men are fresh off a goalless draw against Inter Kashi. Led up front by Serbian striker Matija Babovic, the visitors will look to play spoilers, set up a dense defensive block, and capitalised on any space left by an aggressive Mohun Bagan team.

With all decisive title matches kicking off simultaneously at 7:30 PM IST, the Salt Lake Stadium will be an absolute pressure cooker. Expect the Mariners to launch a relentless offensive barrage from the start, knowing that the championship depends entirely on a ruthless final performance and a bit of favor from results elsewhere.

ISL 2025-26 Updated Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinDrawLossGoal DifferencePoints
1East Bengal FC126511823
2Mohun Bagan SG126511323
3Bengaluru FC13652623
4Punjab FC12642822
5Mumbai City FC12642622
6Jamshedpur FC12633521
7FC Goa13553420
8Kerala Blasters FC13526-217
9NorthEast United FC13445-516
10Inter Kashi FC12345-513
11SC Delhi12255-311
12Odisha FC12246-810
13Chennaiyin FC13238-129
14Mohammedan SC130310-253

Mohun Bagan Vs SC Delhi, ISL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

Q

Where will the Mohun Bagan vs SC Delhi ISL match be played?

A

The Mohun Bagan vs SC Delhi ISL match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VBYK) in Kolkata.

Q

When will the Mohun Bagan vs SC Delhi ISL match be played?

A

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. IST on Thursday, May 21.

Q

Where to watch the Mohun Bagan vs SC Delhi ISL match?

A

The Mohun Bagan vs SC Delhi ISL match will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India. Moreover, catch the action on the FanCode app and website in India

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories