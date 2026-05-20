Mohun Bagan Vs SC Delhi Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When And Where To Watch

Standing in their way is an SC Delhi squad that has experienced a tough debut top-flight season. Sitting 11th on the table with just two wins, Tomasz Tchórz's men are fresh off a goalless draw against Inter Kashi. Led up front by Serbian striker Matija Babovic, the visitors will look to play spoilers, set up a dense defensive block, and capitalised on any space left by an aggressive Mohun Bagan team.