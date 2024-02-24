No End In Sight To Ukraine War As Conflict Enters Third Year

In its first offensive, the Russian military reached the outskirts of Ukraine that it occupied for weeks before leaving the region to focus war efforts on eastern Ukraine. After the region around Kyiv was retaken, mass-graves were discovered in Bucha and signs of Russian atrocities were seen. In this photo from May 16, 2022, floral tributes and photographs of the victims of the battles for Irpin and Bucha that mark the graves in Irpin cemetery are seen. In the first few weeks, the towns around Kyiv were heavily damaged in Russia's failed attempt to take Kyiv.