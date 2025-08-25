Tiafoe faces Nishioka in the 1st round of the men's singles US Open 2025 tournament
Tiafoe was stunned by the Japanese at the Dallas Open this year
Live streaming and timings info listed
Frances Tiafoe faces a very familiar opponent in Yoshihito Nishioka in the 1st round of the ongoing US Open 2025 tennis tournament on Monday, August 25. The American star will be favourite to win this game but Nishioka will draw inspiration from his Dallas Open victory.
"A little bit surprised I won today," he said to Tennis Channel’s Jason Goodall. “I (was) a little bit tired, my body, little problem with my shoulder as well. I wasn’t thinking I could play this level.”
Tiafoe, who lost to Taylor Fritz in the five-set semi-final at the US Open 2024 last year, will be confident of crossing the line this time around. “If I'm 100 percent, how I feel out here competing, I'm gonna be good, exactly where I want to be,” he said. “I've had so many good memories in this place. It's like second nature," he was quoted on the ATP Tour website.
When and where is the Frances Tiafoe Vs Yoshihito Nishioka, Men's Singles 1st Round match at US Open 2025?
The Frances Tiafoe vs Yoshihito Nishioka, Men's Singles 1st Round match will be played on Monday, August 25, 2025 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match will get started at 10:25pm IST.
Frances Tiafoe Vs Yoshihito Nishioka Live Streaming
Tennis fans can enjoy the Frances Tiafoe Vs Yoshihito Nishioka live on the JioHotstar app and website. On TV, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.