J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

- The school, which was earlier run by the Jamat-e-Islami (JeI), which has been banned now for fanning separatist activities

- Students of these schools had to sit for examinations in the government-run schools instead of their own premises under an arrangement which was described as “tagging”

- The order by the Secretary of Education, however, said that the MCs of the schools were ordered to be taken over by DCs for the constitution of fresh committees