Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2025-26: Ferran Double Seals Big Win In Camp Nou Return

FC Barcelona marked their long-awaited return to Camp Nou with a commanding 4-0 win in La Liga over Athletic Bilbao, with Ferran Torres scoring twice against the 10-man visitors. Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring in the fourth minute after a defensive error, and Ferran doubled the lead just before half-time following a Lamine Yamal assist. Early in the second half, Fermin Lopez struck from another Bilbao mistake, and Ferran added another late on, again set up by Yamal. Athletic were reduced to ten men when Oihan Sancet was sent off midway through the second half, vanquishing any chances of a comeback.

La Liga: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Fermin Lopez
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates after scoring during a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Athletic in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
La Liga: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, and Ferran Torres celebrate after scoring during a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Athletic in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
La Liga Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona p;ayers celebrate after a goal during a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Athletic in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
La Liga Soccer Match: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Dani Olmo shoots by Athletic Bilbao's Aymeric Laporte during a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Athletic in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Spain Soccer La Liga: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona's Ferran Torres scores during a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Athletic in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Spain Soccer La Liga: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal reacts during a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Athletic in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
La Liga 2025-26: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski reacts after scoring during a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Athletic in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
La Liga 2025-26: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, and Athletic Bilbao's Alex Berenguer i fight for the ball during a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Athletic in Barcelona, Spain, | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Spain La Liga Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona's Ferran Torres tries to score by Athletic Bilbao's goalkeeper Unai Simonduring a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Athletic in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Spain La Liga Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, left, and Barcelona's Jules Kounde fight for the ball during a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Athletic in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
