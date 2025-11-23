Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2025-26: Ferran Double Seals Big Win In Camp Nou Return
FC Barcelona marked their long-awaited return to Camp Nou with a commanding 4-0 win in La Liga over Athletic Bilbao, with Ferran Torres scoring twice against the 10-man visitors. Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring in the fourth minute after a defensive error, and Ferran doubled the lead just before half-time following a Lamine Yamal assist. Early in the second half, Fermin Lopez struck from another Bilbao mistake, and Ferran added another late on, again set up by Yamal. Athletic were reduced to ten men when Oihan Sancet was sent off midway through the second half, vanquishing any chances of a comeback.
