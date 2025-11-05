Third Student Assault Case in Two Weeks Reported in Himachal School

Class IV boy injured after teacher attack in Solan; state orders probe amid rising cases of corporal punishment.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Third Student Assault Case in Two Weeks Reported in Himachal School
Photo: File photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A Class IV student in Solan was allegedly beaten with a steel ruler by teacher Jai Kumar, leaving him injured.

  • This marks the third reported child assault case in Himachal in two weeks, following incidents in Rohru schools.

  • Education department has sought a report and directed officials to ensure teacher accountability.

A Class IV boy was assaulted by his teacher on Wednesday, making this the third instance of reported violent thrashing of a school pupil in less than two weeks in Himachal Pradesh.

After the medical evaluation, a complaint was filed regarding the incident that happened at a primary school in the Solan area.

The parents said that the instructor used a steel ruler to beat their child and slapped him so forcefully that his head struck the corner of a school window, causing bleeding.

This is the third instance of children receiving harsh punishment in the last few days. Three educators, including the headmaster of a Government Primary School in the Shimla district's Rohru sector, were charged on November 2 with physically abusing an eight-year-old Dalit kid and putting a scorpion in his trousers.

A teacher at Government Primary School Gawana in Rohru was suspended earlier on October 28 for severely punishing a youngster by striking him with a prickly bush.

The child's mother, Shobha Thakur, claimed that her kid had been beaten by Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) Jai Kumar. She was told that the student's head was submerged under a tap to stop the bleeding, and the school administration did not even transport the child to the hospital. Thakur claimed that she had brought up the matter during the parent-teacher conference because her child had also been physically assaulted earlier.

Ashish Kohli, the director of elementary education, told PTI that the deputy director of education, who also appoints JBT, has been ordered to request a report and take the appropriate action. He stated that the deputy directors have also been instructed to guarantee instructor accountability.

Published At:
Tags

