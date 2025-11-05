Third Student Assault Case in Two Weeks Reported in Himachal School

The child's mother, Shobha Thakur, claimed that her kid had been beaten by Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) Jai Kumar. She was told that the student's head was submerged under a tap to stop the bleeding, and the school administration did not even transport the child to the hospital. Thakur claimed that she had brought up the matter during the parent-teacher conference because her child had also been physically assaulted earlier.



Ashish Kohli, the director of elementary education, told PTI that the deputy director of education, who also appoints JBT, has been ordered to request a report and take the appropriate action. He stated that the deputy directors have also been instructed to guarantee instructor accountability.