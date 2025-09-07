Tragic Murder Of Madrasa Student In Odisha Uncovers Horrific Abuse

According to The Hindu, the sequence of events leading to the tragedy began on August 31, when the main accused attempted to kill the victim by throwing him into the septic tank. On September 2, the situation escalated. “On the fateful day, two of the children in conflict with law (CCL) sexually assaulted the boy. Accompanied by three others, they later strangled the victim and disposed of his body in the tank after he threatened to report the abuse,” ASP Panda said. The juveniles reportedly behaved normally after the crime to avoid suspicion.