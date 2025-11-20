Aligarh Makes Biometric Attendance Mandatory for Madrasa Teachers

Madrasa teachers in Aligarh must now mark attendance through a biometric system, which will determine salary disbursement.
The Aligarh district administration has made biometric attendance compulsory for all madrasa teachers, officials said on Thursday.
District Magistrate Sanjiv Ranjan stated that the move follows directives issued by the Uttar Pradesh government. “From now on, madrasa teachers’ salaries will be released only on the basis of their biometric attendance,” he told reporters. PTI reported.
Addressing a question on the parallel survey of 'illegal madrasas', Ranjan said the verification drive remains paused. Authorities have not indicated when the scrutiny of unregistered institutions will restart.
